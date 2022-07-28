TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Scotty McCreery as his song “Damn Strait” tops the Billboard country music airplay chart! Right from the beginning Scotty knew that “Damn Strait” was unique. “This one it really does feel different, just the reaction we’re getting in our live show, and socials and it just feels different than the last few. Country Music, for me is what I love, it’s what I breathe, it’s in my core. I feel like if you love Country Music, you love George Strait. Those two things come together, so, it’s nice to see a lot of folks connect with this one.” McCreery adds, “‘Damn Strait’ is a song I (fell) in love with the second I heard it. You know the way it’s written it’s both your classic country heart break song all at the same time while being a tribute to the King of Country Music himself, George Strait.”
9TH STREET LIVE: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features a special 80th birthday tribute to Jerry Garcia called “9th Street is Dead,” featuring Grateful Dead favorites performed by Brad Goodall, John Ingrhram and more. Next week’s featured act is “Cruise Avenue.” The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
GOLDEN: Chapel Hart appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and did what many who perform on the show hope for … they got the golden buzzer. As Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle stepped on the stage and introduced themselves to judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum and Sophie Vergara, Simon shared his love of American all-girl bands and asked the women where they saw themselves in five years, to which the answer was “World domination.” Chapel Hart then broke into their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene” — which was inspired by their musical hero Dolly Parton‘s classic hit “Jolene.” As the trio finished singing, the crowd was already chanting “Golden Buzzer.” Simon added “Trust me, I needed you today” and he went on to say that if he hadn’t used his golden buzzer already, he would have hit it. CH’s Trea volunteered “You can give it a try if you want” — which prompted the audience to once again break out in the “golden buzzer” chant. That led judges Simon, Howie, Heidi, Sophie, along with host Terry Crews to converge in a huddle that resulted in all judges joining together for a group golden buzzer. It was an unforgettable moment for Chapel Hart and all who watch “America’s Got Talent.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown; 2. “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris; 3. “Truth About You” by Mitchell Tenpenny; 4. “Everyone She Knows” by Kenny Chesney; and 5. “Last Night Lonely” by Jon Pardi. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Found It in You” by Tiera Kennedy.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
