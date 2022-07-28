The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Scotty McCreery as his song “Damn Strait” tops the Billboard country music airplay chart! Right from the beginning Scotty knew that “Damn Strait” was unique. “This one it really does feel different, just the reaction we’re getting in our live show, and socials and it just feels different than the last few. Country Music, for me is what I love, it’s what I breathe, it’s in my core. I feel like if you love Country Music, you love George Strait. Those two things come together, so, it’s nice to see a lot of folks connect with this one.” McCreery adds, “‘Damn Strait’ is a song I (fell) in love with the second I heard it. You know the way it’s written it’s both your classic country heart break song all at the same time while being a tribute to the King of Country Music himself, George Strait.”

9TH STREET LIVE: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features a special 80th birthday tribute to Jerry Garcia called “9th Street is Dead,” featuring Grateful Dead favorites performed by Brad Goodall, John Ingrhram and more. Next week’s featured act is “Cruise Avenue.” The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you