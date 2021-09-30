NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Scotty McCreery as his song “You Time” is number one in country music this week! It’s one of the tracks from his just released album, “Same Truck.” Talking about “You Time,” Scotty says, “This song, like so many of my songs, was inspired by my wife, Gabi, as well as my desire to spend more time with her in the midst of our busy careers.” He adds, “We wrote this back in 2019. I wrote a lot of songs, but I just kept coming back to that, I kept singing that in my head when I was mowing the grass, taking a shower, doing little things like that. I was like ‘Well, that’s probably a sign that there’s something to this song.’ So, that was a big role in why we chose this as a single.”
DANCING: Did you catch week 2 of “Dancing With The Stars”? After tangoing his way through week 1, in week 2 — Jimmie Allen took to the dance floor to perform the rumba with his partner, Emma Slater. While the moves might have been new to Jimmie, the song they danced to was very familiar to him — as it was his 2019 number 1 hit “Make Me Want To.” Jimmie and Emma’s effort scored them a 27 and kept the country singer safe for another week.
ALBUM: Old Dominion‘s new album, “Time, Tequila, & Therapy,” arrives Friday, Oct. 8 ... and the guys are sharing another track that’s featured on the project. Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion shares the story behind the song “Hawaii.” “That’s a little song that we wrote in Asheville, NC. We were just hanging out one day and thought, you know, we were just thinking about when we were in Hawaii not too long ago and we thought, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be cool to just write a song about Hawaii’… makes it sound Hawaiian and and then it just started coming out and then next thing we knew we had a really cool song so we hope you like it as much as we do.“
DOUBLE ALBUM: Jason Aldean is set to release a double album called “Macon, Georgia” with the first volume, “Macon,” arriving Nov. 12. Jason shared, “I’m excited to announce my 10th studio album ‘Macon, Georgia.’ First 15 songs coming to your speakers Nov. 12, and the whole double album will be out April 22.” Talking about the new project, Jason says, “Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it’s no different … especially from a music standpoint.”
93.7 The Dawg’s Top-5 Most Requested Songs of the Week
1. Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
2. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”
3. Jimmie Allen/Brad Paisley, “Freedom was a Highway”
4. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots”
5. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”