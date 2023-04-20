Luke Combs, pictured here performing at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, in Los Angeles, has partnered with Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, to renovate the iconic Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. The establishment’s new name has not been announced yet.
A ‘NASHVILLE’ COMEBACK: The television show “Nashville” prompted the world to fall in love with country music. The country music drama starred Charles Esten, Connie Britton and Hayden Panetierre as they navigated life, love and the highs and lows of the music business. “Nashville” finished its run on CMT in 2018, but now a few of the show’s stars are returning to the country music spotlight. “Nashville: The Reunion Tour” will include Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, who will perform classic songs from the series along with their original material. After a five-year hiatus from touring in the United States as a group, the singing actors will play shows in Nashville and Chicago before heading for a run of concerts in the U.K. Chris Carmack will join his castmates on stage in Chicago on Sept. 23. The four artists will play the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 25, before heading to the U.K. on Oct. 11. Due to overwhelming demand, additional dates were added to the U.K. tour, which will visit Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Cardiff.
JUNE JAM LINEUP ANNOUNCED: Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama recently revealed plans to revive their famous June Jam music festival on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne, Alabama. Now, remaining members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry have shared which friends will join them to help make the weekend even more memorable. The list includes Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brothers, Dee Jay Silver and a special appearance by Randy Travis. In addition to the performances, the event will also include a public Celebration of Life for the late Jeff Cook (Saturday, June 3 at noon at the VFW Fairgrounds), Teddy Gentry’s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest (Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium), the Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular (Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium) and a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation (Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m.). Each event is ticketed separately.
A PERFECT PAIRING: If Luke Combs is honest, he’s a little intimidated about rebranding Nashville’s iconic country line dance bar Wildhorse Saloon into a 69,000-square-foot ode to himself and his career. The multi-level entertainment space doesn’t have a name yet, but those are the plans Combs announced on Thursday alongside Colin Reed, executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. The North Carolina native has known for years that if he was going to team with a company to put his name on a bar or venue, he wanted it to be with Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, which is also a partner with Blake Shelton on Ole Red and owns The Grand Ole Opry, where Combs is a member.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 2. “Everything She Ain’t” by Hailey Whitters; 3. “It Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery; 4. “Wild as Her” by Cory Kent; 5. “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “You, Me and Whiskey” by Priscilla Block.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
