Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., in March. Swift released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently.
Ashley Landis | The Associated Press
This cover image released by Republic Records shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Republic Records
Chris Janson performs at the 14th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Janson recently switched labels and released a new album, "The Outlaw Side of Me."
9th STREET LIVE: Another edition of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live’’ is this Friday, featuring music from Eric Bolander and Cutler Station, starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Downtown Huntington. Next week is the second annual “9th Street is Dead” tribute to the Grateful Dead, featuring Brad Goodall, the John Ingraham Band and more.
SWIFT IS ON TOP: Seventeen years after Taylor Swift debuted in country music with her hit “Tim McGraw,” she collected one of her career’s most impressive accolades. Swift’s rerecorded version of her 2010 “Speak Now” album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 22), the highest first-week numbers for any album released this year. In addition, the top position earns Swift her 12th No. 1 — enough to topple Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums from a female artist. Billboard reports that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” accumulated 716,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending July 13 — and 507,000 are in album sales (not streaming). Both numbers are the largest first week for any album this year, and the best since Swift’s last studio album, “Midnights,” which came out in October. Three more of Swift’s albums are also in the Top 10, “Midnights” (No. 5), “Lover” (No. 7) and “Folklore” (No. 10).
