9th STREET LIVE: Another edition of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live’’ is this Friday, featuring music from Eric Bolander and Cutler Station, starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Downtown Huntington. Next week is the second annual “9th Street is Dead” tribute to the Grateful Dead, featuring Brad Goodall, the John Ingraham Band and more.

SWIFT IS ON TOP: Seventeen years after Taylor Swift debuted in country music with her hit “Tim McGraw,” she collected one of her career’s most impressive accolades. Swift’s rerecorded version of her 2010 “Speak Now” album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 22), the highest first-week numbers for any album released this year. In addition, the top position earns Swift her 12th No. 1 — enough to topple Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums from a female artist. Billboard reports that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” accumulated 716,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending July 13 — and 507,000 are in album sales (not streaming). Both numbers are the largest first week for any album this year, and the best since Swift’s last studio album, “Midnights,” which came out in October. Three more of Swift’s albums are also in the Top 10, “Midnights” (No. 5), “Lover” (No. 7) and “Folklore” (No. 10).

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

