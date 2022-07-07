LIVE: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday night in downtown Huntington features Short and Company with the Huntington Blues Society. The Jason Mays Band will perform next week. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drinks will be available from nearby establishments.
ACOUSTIC: Luke Combs recently released his third studio album, “Growin’ Up.” While fans are loving the studio versions of the tracks on the album, Luke took a handful of the songs and is now sharing with fans acoustic versions of “Going, Going, Gone” and “Tomorrow Me.” Luke also did an acoustic version of the song he named his upcoming tour after, “Middle of Somewhere.” Luke Combs’ current single at country radio, “The Kind of Love We Make,” also got the unplugged treatment.
INSPIRATION: Luke Bryan released a new song called “Country On.” Luke shares the story behind the track: “One of the biggest inspirations behind the song ‘Country On’ is one of the songwriters, a guy named Mark Nesler who sang the demo. I’ve always loved his voice. He’s just got one of my favorite artist voices, songwriter voices I’ve ever heard, and when I heard him perform ‘Country On’ and the way he sold it in the demo, to me, it just spoke to me. And all I wanted to do was capture what Mark Nesler was able to capture when he recorded the demo. It spoke to me, and I think it’s gonna speak to a lot of people out there.”
FIREWORKS: Brett Young admits that while he did have a bit of an adventurous streak in him during his youth, playing with fireworks was not his thing. Brett says, “I was never really into fireworks. I enjoyed watching them from afar. But the first five years of my life I was a little bit of a daredevil. My parents would find me climbing things and jumping off of things, and then all of a sudden this switch flipped at, like, 5 years old, and I was, like, a very cautious, almost fearful kid. And that ran over into the whole fireworks game. I was afraid that one was gonna blow up in my hand or something, and so if we’d go to an event where I could watch from afar I was into it, but I never wanted to be the one setting them off.” Brett and his wife, Taylor, both star in the music video for “You Didn’t,” which is Brett’s current single at country radio.
REQUESTS: The Top 5 requests for the week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. Tyler Booth, “Palomino Princess”; 2. Kane Brown, “Like I Love Country Music”; 3. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”; 4. Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make”; and 5. Parmalee, “Take My Name.” This week’s “Bubbling Under” song was “You Had Me at Heads Carolina” by Cole Swindell.