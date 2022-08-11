The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CONCERT: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday in downtown Huntington features The Heavy Hitters. Next week’s featured act is Hello June with Cutler Station. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.

DEATH: Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John’s social media pages revealed the news. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” husband John Easterling wrote. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” 1973’s “Let Me Be There” earned her hits in pop, adult contemporary and country, and Newton-John won a Grammy for Best Country Female and an Academy of Country Music Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist as a result. “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” was also a cross-genre hit, followed by “I Honestly Love You,” which became the singer’s signature song and won her Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance-Female. She also won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1974, which would prove controversial for Nashville insiders who did not like the notion of a foreign pop singer intruding on the genre.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

