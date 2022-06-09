DOWNTOWN MUSIC: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features The MFB. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Next week, Massing with Jim Polak performs. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
NEW SINGLE: Following up the success of his song “Slow Down Summer,” Thomas Rhett is turning to his buddy Riley Green for “Half Of Me.” “Half Of Me” is the latest single from Thomas’ album “Where We Started.” Sharing the story behind the song, Rhett says, “I think I knew from the very first moment we wrote this song, I wrote it with my dad (Rhett Akins), Josh Thompson and Will Bundy, we wrote it on the bus in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the first time I heard this song I just kept seeing Riley Green being a part of this song, and I’ve gotten to know Riley pretty good over the last couple years, we’ve became good hunting buddies and just a good friend to know, and he drove up from Alabama and put his vocal on this song and we had a good time cracking up about vocals, and I think he nailed this thing in like three takes. He got to sing it with me one night in Ohio, and I think this is going to be really special going into the summertime, to release just a simple song about drinking beer this summer, and I think it was a really cool fit having Riley Green on this song.“
JUST RELEASED: Chris Young’s album “Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition)” is available now! The original version of the album included 14 tracks, including the title track with Kane Brown. Now Chris’ album is even friendlier with six additional songs. “Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition)” new tracks include acoustic versions of “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Think Of You” with Cassadee Pope, along with new studio songs “If I Knew What Was Good For Me,” “Like A Slow Song,” “Music Note,” which includes Jimmie Allen, and “Everybody Needs A Song” with Old Dominion. When it comes to the new collaborations on the deluxe edition, Chris shares that he co-wrote “Everyone Needs a Song” with Brad Tursi of Old Dominion, who just brought the other guys along to record the track.
LOSS: Our thoughts and prayers are with Alabama front-man Randy Owen as we learn of the death of his mother, Martha Alice Teague Owen. Martha died last Thursday after a short illness at age 90, surrounded by her family in Fort Payne, Alabama. Alabama is currently on a 30-city tour but is rescheduling this weekend’s concerts due to Owen’s death. June 3 in Roanoke, Virginia, will now take place on Dec. 9; June 4 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, will take place on Dec. 11. All ticket purchases will be honored at the new dates.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests from 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “One Day Tonight” by Noah Thompson, 2. “Son of a Sinner” by Jelly Roll, 3. “No Hard Feelings” by Old Dominion, 4. “Party Mode” by Dustin Lynch and 5. “Damn Straight” by Scotty Mack. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Through With You” by Alex Miller.