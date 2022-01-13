ON TOP: Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter, who are still on top of the Billboard country music airplay chart with “Thinking ’Bout You.” Dustin thinks the success of the song is because it’s so relatable — it’s basically two people having a phone conversation and maybe rekindling a former relationship. This is now the biggest hit of Dustin’s career as he and MacKenzie are No. 1 for the sixth straight week on the Billboard chart with “Thinking ’Bout You.”
SINGING TOAD: Looking for a family film to watch? Try “Back To The Outback” on Netflix. Sharp-eared country music fans might recognize the voice of “Doug” the singing toad — yes, that’s Keith Urban as “Doug” the singing toad. Keith shared, “When I was a kid, I wrote my bucket list and at the very top was, ‘One day I wanna be a singing toad.’ I mean, what are the odds?” Check out Keith along with Guy Pearce, Isla Fisher, Eric Bana and Kylie Minogue in the animated “Back To The Outback” now. Keith Urban fans can either find him singing in the animated movie or country radio, where Keith is climbing the chart with his current single “Wild Hearts.”
LOST BET?: Native Alabama country singer Walker Hayes might have lost a bet with college football commentator (and former Georgia Bulldog linebacker) David Pollack. After David’s Dawgs beat Walker’s Bama in the national championship game, the country singer headed to social media to sing his current single at country radio with some new lyrics that included Georgia and coach Kirby Smart.
CELEBRATING: Georgia Bulldog fan Travis Denning celebrated his favorite college football team’s national championship win Monday night in a unique way — he shotgunned a White Claw. White Claw? Turns out, that’s all he had left because the beer was gone.
INSPIRED: Scotty McCreery was inspired to become a singer because of George Strait — now he’s singing “Damn Strait.” It turns out when Scotty was young, his first concert helped him decide a career path. “The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. When I saw that show, I said, ‘I’m gonna do that one day.’ ” So when he heard the Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins song, Scotty knew he had to record it, especially when he heard the lyric: “First time we danced was to ‘Marina Del Rey.’ ” Scotty says, “Every now and then, you hear a song that sounds so much like you. I grew up as a huge George Strait fan, and when I heard this song I raised my hand to say, ‘I want to sing this one.’ ” “Damn Strait” is one of the 12 tracks included on Scotty’s album, “Same Truck,” which arrived last fall.
REQUESTED: This week’s top five requested songs on 93-7 The Dawg are 1. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in my Boots”; 2. Cody Johnson, “Till You Can’t”; 3. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Back Roads”; 4. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”; and 5. Chris Lane, “Fill Them Boots.” The “Bubbling Under” song was Wade Bowen’s “When Love Comes Around.”