‘THINKING’: Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter, who close out the Billboard country music airplay chart for 2021 with four straight weeks at number one with “Thinking ‘Bout You.” Dustin has described this song as the collaboration moment that he’s been looking for, for a while to release to country radio. When the song was first climbing the chart, the two didn’t have many occasions to sing “Thinking ‘Bout You” together, but in recent months Dustin and MacKenzie have had opportunities to perform their duet on stage. One of those moments came at the Opry House in Nashville, during a performance of the Grand Ole Opry. Dustin, who has been a member of the Opry since 2018, got to be there as MacKenzie made her debut.
TOUR: Maddie & Tae sent a message out to their fans about their upcoming All Song No Static tour. The tour is going to get a little later start in 2022 due to Tae being put on bed rest due to her pregnancy — but the duo want to assure their fans that everything is fine. Anyone who has lived through the process of a pregnancy knows these things happen. While we all wait for the rescheduled dates to be announced, something that is still on track for late January is the release of Maddie & Tae’s new album, “Through The Madness Vol. 1.”
MACHINE: Thomas Rhett is a music making machine in 2021, and he’s carrying it over to 2022. Earlier this year he released “Country Again: Side A,” and everyone thought “Country Again: Side B” would be his next project … nope! Thomas recently released his single “Slow Down Summer” and shared that it’s from his next album to come out, called “Where We Started,” which will arrive in early 2022, with “Country Again: Side B” making an appearance later in the year. Now, Thomas headed to social media to share a new song with fans called “Years Are Short.” Thomas recorded the song about being a parent with just an acoustic guitar and the perfect accompaniment … his daughter trying to get his attention. The video perfectly illustrates the song’s message, and the life of a parent.
Top 5 Most Requested Songs this Week on 93.7 The Dawg:
1. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy”
2. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”
3. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”
4. Dylan Scott, “New Truck”
5. Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Bubbling Under Song: Walker Hayes, “A.A.”
