FEATURED: The Oakwood Road Band is the featured act this week for 9th Street Live, taking place Friday at 7 p.m. on 9th Street in downtown Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week is also the annual Marshall Thundering Herd Rally, which will include visits by Marshall University coaches and athletes, the Marching Thunder, cheerleaders and Marco. Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Yes Ford and Chevrolet, 9th Street Live continues through Sept. 3.
INDUCTED: Reba McEntire joined Sarah Trahern, the chief executive officer of the CMA, on Monday to share the Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductees — Eddie Bayers, Pete Drake, Ray Charles and The Judds. This year’s inductees represent three categories — Modern Era Artist, Veterans Era Artist, and Recording or Touring Musician. Drummer Eddie Bayers and late steel pedal player Pete Drake represent the Recording or Touring Musician category, both of whom represent the first of their instrument to be inducted in the CMHOF. Willie Nelson has often stated that “Ray Charles did more for country music than any single artist has ever done” throughout his career, especially with his 1962 album“ Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music.” Ashland native Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd complete the list of 2021 honorees. The Judds have long been recognized as one of the most successful duos in country music, garnering 20 top 10 hits between 1984 and 1991, 14 of which made it to the No. 1 spot. The mother-daughter duo went on to win eight Grammy awards, nine CMA awards and seven ACM awards throughout their career.
TOUR: Mitchell Tenpenny has just announced that he’s hitting the road with Drew Green this fall on the To Us It Did Tour. The tour will make stops in 12 cities, kicking off in Wantagh, New York, on Sept. 23 and wrapping up Dec. 18 in Royal Oak, Michigan. These shows will kick off a full fall of touring for Mitchell as a special guest on Chris Young’s Famous Friends 2021 Tour and two dates on Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour. The To Us It Did Tour includes a bucket-list item for Mitchell — playing the Ryman Auditorium in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most requested songs of the week: 1. “Cold as You,” Luke Combs; 2. “Same Boat,” Zac Brown Band; 3. “That’s What Cowboys Do,” Garth Brooks; 4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes; and 5. “Wilder Days,” Morgan Wade.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5am-10am Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
