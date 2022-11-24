Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London. On the heels of a messy ticket roll out for Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry; they’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture.
SWIFT TICKET SNAFU: The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.” Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Nov. 15 to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless — after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website. The distribution company initially held a “verified fan” presale, where consumers were required to apply for a code to get early ticket access. While some didn’t receive the particular digits, others were left waitlisted. The high volume crashed Ticketmaster.com, leaving the company to add additional rounds due to “historically unprecedented demand.” Eventually, the ticket giant canceled the general sale, slated for Nov. 17. Following the fiasco, Swift broke her silence and addressed the problem. The hitmaker turned to social media Friday afternoon, Nov. 18, with a lengthy statement: “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”
ENGAGEMENT AT THE OPRY: Lauren Alaina has had a lifelong love affair with the Grand Ole Opry, and Saturday night, she used the stage to reveal the love of her life had proposed. Alaina and her fiancé Cam Arnold did a backstage photo shoot at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate their engagement and shared the photos on Instagram. Alaina told People the night at the Opry was one she’ll never forget. “I got to celebrate the best year of my life,” Alaina said. “I became a member of the Opry family in February, so I thought they should be the first to know I had been asked to be in another family as well.”
COMING SOON: New music from Jordan Davis is on the horizon. The country hitmaker announced last week that his highly anticipated album “Bluebird Days” will arrive on Feb. 17, 2023. The full-length collection will include his No. 1 single “Buy Dirt,” chart-climbing hit “What My World Spins Around,” and his first duet “Midnight Crisis” featuring Danielle Bradbery. The exciting news comes on the heels of his big win at the 2022 CMA Awards, where he brought home Song of the Year for “Buy Dirt.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. ”Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. ”Brown Eyes Baby” by Keith Urban; 3. ”Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson; 4. ”Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 5. ”Nobody” by Blake Shelton. This week’s “bubbling under” song is ”Ain’t a Woman Like a River” by Flat River Band.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
