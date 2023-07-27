Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decades-long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died on Friday. He was 96.
Chris Stapleton performs “A Simple Song” at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Stapleton has announced he will release a new album in the fall.
Sturgill Simpson performs onstage at The Infinite Energy Arena on March 7, 2020, in Duluth, Ga. Simpson is among this year’s nominees for the Bluegrass Album of the Year Grammy Award. Simpson has been portraying Brother Marshall on HBO’s comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’
9th STREET DEAD: Another edition of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live’’ is this Friday, featuring the 2nd annual “9th Street is Dead” tribute to the Grateful Dead, featuring Brad Goodall, the John Ingraham Band and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Downtown Huntington. Next week is a performance by Robot Charlie.
COUNTRY MOURNS BENNETT: Tony Bennett, a vocal icon famous for his timeless voice and beloved for his penchant for collaboration, died last Friday at 96 — two weeks before his 97th birthday. Country music fans met Bennett when he performed on the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 and got to know him through his work with Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and more. “I would have sang anything with Tony,” Underwood said in 2012 around the release of her duet with Bennett. She is featured on Bennett’s “Duets II” album. “Whatever he wanted, I was there. He requested ‘It Had To Be You’ to sing with me. Being able to be standing there with Tony on a stage and seeing the band members and the lights and it’s dark, it was a very organic way of doing things. He wants to do duets with people as themselves and have them bring their thing, and him bring his thing, and I respect that so much.” Bennett’s classics include “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” “For Once In My Life,” “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “It Had To Be You.”
