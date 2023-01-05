Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster’s contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.”
SINGLES FROM WILSON: Country music darling, “Yellowstone” actress and CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson surprised fans last week with two new songs on Spotify: a reimagined version of her original song “Middle Finger” and a cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”
In “Middle Finger,” Wilson offers an ode to her middle finger in this rollicking retelling of how that finger has always served her well. Wilson fuses funky, high energy with her signature bell bottom country twang in her version of “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.” The songs come on the heels of Wilson’s new album “Bell Bottom Country,” which is home to her hit single “Heart Like a Truck.”
LIVE ALBUM: Last week, Zach Bryan stunned his fans when he released a surprise live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks),” over Christmas weekend. The album includes more than 20 songs and makes good on a promise that Bryan made earlier this year and then restated from the stage at Red Rocks near Denver, Colorado, in November. The name comes from a tweet he issued the same month.
He wrote: “I’m fully aware of the Ticketmaster and Live Nation relationship. All my decisions — moving forward — will reflect this, and until there is a serious change in the system, all my homies will continue to hate Ticketmaster. (Last thing I say on the matter.) Sorry for being annoying.”
Bryan has been vocal about his ire for Ticketmaster, particularly after waiting seven hours with his girlfriend to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour only to come up empty-handed. He doubled down on his stance as he released his live album.
PLANS TO GET FIT: With the arrival of 2023, everyone is thinking about resolutions. Jelly Roll is one of them.
Known for his round shape — hence the nickname — his tattoos and his country-rap genre-hopping, Jelly Roll was born Jason DeFord in Nashville, Tennessee. And his mother gave him his nickname because of his shape. Now, he’d like to look more like a Slim Jim than a snack cake.
“I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health,” Jelly Roll told Music Mayhem.
“I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023 I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don’t leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in.” The singer has never shied away from talking about his size.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “I Thought You should Know” by Morgan Wallen; 2. “Down Home” by Jimmie Allen; “Out in the Middle” by the Zac Brown Band; 4. “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson; 5. “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Hate my Heart” by Carrie Underwood.
