SINGLES FROM WILSON: Country music darling, “Yellowstone” actress and CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson surprised fans last week with two new songs on Spotify: a reimagined version of her original song “Middle Finger” and a cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

In “Middle Finger,” Wilson offers an ode to her middle finger in this rollicking retelling of how that finger has always served her well. Wilson fuses funky, high energy with her signature bell bottom country twang in her version of “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.” The songs come on the heels of Wilson’s new album “Bell Bottom Country,” which is home to her hit single “Heart Like a Truck.”

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

