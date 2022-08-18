LIVE MUSIC: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday night in downtown Huntington features Hello June with Cutler Station. Next week’s is the annual Thundering Herd Rally with the music of Madhouse. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Dylan Scott — the same week his new album “Livin’ My Best Life” arrived for fans to check out, his song “New Truck” made it to the top of the Billboard Country airplay chart. Talking about his No. 1 song “New Truck,” Dylan says, “The first time I heard ‘New Truck,’ it sounded different than anything else I was listening to.” Scott adds, “We’ve all been in a situation where you and your significant other have broken up, and it’s tough. Every time you get back in your truck, you go back to certain memories of them in there as well. So this song is saying, ‘Man, I need a new truck to quit thinking about her.’” “New Truck” from Dylan Scott’s album “Livin’ My Best Life” is the No. 1 song in country music this week!
CAMEO: Cole Swindell’s latest single from his album “Stereotype” is “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” Cole recently released the music video for the track, and it includes a special cameo. Jo Dee Messina, who sings the 1996 hit that inspired Cole’s new single, is playing the role of the bartender in the music video.
CONCERT SERIES: Kenny Chesney’s current single at country radio is “Everyone She Knows.” We’re in the final month of the “Here And Now 2022” tour — and Kenny knows that his concerts are what they are today because of the people who show up to make it a party. Kenny is down to less than a handful of dates on the tour, and wraps up with his traditional back-to-back shows in Foxboro, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium at the end of the month.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 most-requested songs this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: “Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown; 2. “Ghost Story” by Carrie Underwood; 3. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 4. “Son of a Sinner” by Jelly Roll; 5. “You Had Me at Heads Carolina” by Cole Swindell. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Doing Time With Me” by Eric Church.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
