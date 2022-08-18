The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LIVE MUSIC: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation Friday night in downtown Huntington features Hello June with Cutler Station. Next week’s is the annual Thundering Herd Rally with the music of Madhouse. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.

TOP OF THE CHART: Congrats to Dylan Scott — the same week his new album “Livin’ My Best Life” arrived for fans to check out, his song “New Truck” made it to the top of the Billboard Country airplay chart. Talking about his No. 1 song “New Truck,” Dylan says, “The first time I heard ‘New Truck,’ it sounded different than anything else I was listening to.” Scott adds, “We’ve all been in a situation where you and your significant other have broken up, and it’s tough. Every time you get back in your truck, you go back to certain memories of them in there as well. So this song is saying, ‘Man, I need a new truck to quit thinking about her.’” “New Truck” from Dylan Scott’s album “Livin’ My Best Life” is the No. 1 song in country music this week!

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

