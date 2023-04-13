T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Darius Rucker arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Rucker is wearing a black ribbon in honor of the victims of the shooting at Covenant school in Nashville, Tenn.
UNDERWOOD CELEBRATES MILESTONE: Carrie Underwood recently finished her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” performed on the CMT Music Awards, and will relaunch her “Reflection” Las Vegas residency in June. But before then, she’s heading to the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate her 15th anniversary as a member. Underwood will perform at both Grand Ole Opry shows tonight. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut June 10, 2005, two weeks after she won “American Idol.” “Stepping onto that stage is nothing short of magical,” Underwood told People. “I felt that everything I had ever accomplished or wished for brought me to that moment.” She explained she hopes the next generation of artists realize they’re standing on the shoulders of giants.
BROTHERS OSBORNE RELEASE NEW TUNES: Brothers Osborne is celebrating new beginnings with three new songs — and two new Osbornes. The duo, comprised of John and TJ Osborne, released three new songs, “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might As Well Be Me” and “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day),” last week. The new tunes are the men’s first new music in three years. Produced by Mike Elizondo, the songs are from their forthcoming album. In addition to celebrating new music, John Osborne is also beaming with pride over his newest additions. Osborne and his wife, fellow singer Lucie Silvas, became parents to twins named Maybelle and Arthur in March.
RUCKER GOES LOW: Darius Rucker broke into the music business as the voice of the juggernaut rock band Hootie & The Blowfish. But on his new song “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” he’s leaning into his deeper Josh Turner baritone tones than he is his ‘90s rockstar persona. “I’m trying to channel my inner Josh Turner,” Rucker said. “You get so many songs when you’re making a record, but this one came in, and it was such a ‘90s groove, a cool groove.” Rucker says the song is “about what you think it’s about.” “When I first heard ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ the hook immediately got me,” Rucker said in a statement. “The beginning of the chorus, ‘Let’s drink what’s left of this…’ is classic ‘90s country. I love it!” Written by Dan Isbell, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” also inspired his new “Starting Fires” Tour. The tour will launch on June 15 and stop in 21 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Drew Green are direct support on select dates.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Human” by Cody Johnson; 2. “Drink A’By” by Cole Swindell; 3. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen; 5. “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Bury Me in Georgia” by Kane Brown.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
