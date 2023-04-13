The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

UNDERWOOD CELEBRATES MILESTONE: Carrie Underwood recently finished her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” performed on the CMT Music Awards, and will relaunch her “Reflection” Las Vegas residency in June. But before then, she’s heading to the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate her 15th anniversary as a member. Underwood will perform at both Grand Ole Opry shows tonight. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut June 10, 2005, two weeks after she won “American Idol.” “Stepping onto that stage is nothing short of magical,” Underwood told People. “I felt that everything I had ever accomplished or wished for brought me to that moment.” She explained she hopes the next generation of artists realize they’re standing on the shoulders of giants.

BROTHERS OSBORNE RELEASE NEW TUNES: Brothers Osborne is celebrating new beginnings with three new songs — and two new Osbornes. The duo, comprised of John and TJ Osborne, released three new songs, “Nobody’s Nobody,”⁠ “Might As Well Be Me”⁠ and “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day),⁠” last week. The new tunes are the men’s first new music in three years. Produced by Mike Elizondo, the songs are from their forthcoming album. In addition to celebrating new music, John Osborne is also beaming with pride over his newest additions. Osborne and his wife, fellow singer Lucie Silvas, became parents to twins named Maybelle and Arthur in March.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you