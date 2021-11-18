‘FANCY’: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” topped the country music airplay chart this week! The smash hit is from his “Country Stuff” EP. As the song was released, what happened next, Walker can’t take credit for. “What’s funny is, I mean, I didn’t even have the social media play drawn up at all.” Turns out, it was Walker’s daughter who came up with the idea for creating a dance for the track. “Three days after we released the EP, my daughter said, ‘Hey, Dad, “Fancy Like” needs a dance’ — and at that point my TikTok following was not, I mean, it was decent, but it wasn’t like what it is now, and we just did that dance on a Sunday … had absolutely no idea what it was about to do. No clue. A week later, I mean, it was like the song was everywhere. It was pretty insane.” The song and dance became such a viral hit that Applebee’s used “Fancy Like” in a national ad campaign.
CHRISTMAS: Now that the CMA Awards have been handed out, it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit! The Country Music Association’s annual “Country Christmas” is scheduled to air on ABC on Nov. 29 — the Monday after Thanksgiving — with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett hosting. The newly crowned CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award-winner Carly posted, “So thrilled to be hosting CMA Country Christmas with the beautiful Gabby Barrett!” Gabby is also happy to have the holiday hosting duty: “So excited to be hosting CMA Country Christmas w/ ma girl Carly Pearce. It’s my favorite time of the year.”
‘JOLENE’: Dolly Parton released her iconic hit “Jolene” in October 1973. It went to No. 1 in February 1974, and since then not only has it become an international hit, but it’s also one of the most covered songs in music history. The latest artist to put their own spin on the track is DJ Destructo (aka Gary Richards). He says, “‘Jolene’ has been part of my musical DNA since day one. It is a true classic not only for country music but American music. I’ve always felt its lyrics and melody could be the bones to build a real dance floor banger around — something to sing along to while getting your dance on.” When she heard it, Dolly exclaimed, “My little song ‘Jolene’ has been done so many different ways, and I love them all, but I think this one is my favorite! It makes me want to dance! How about you!?”
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week were: 1. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots”; 2. Luke Combs, “Cold As You”; 3. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”; 4. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”; and 5. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted Nothing More.” The “Bubbling Under” song was Morgan White, “Wilder Days.”