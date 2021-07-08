MARRIED: A big congrats goes out to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — turns out, they celebrated Independence Day by uniting in marriage! On Saturday, July 3, the two music superstars tied the knot. Blake and Gwen first met as judges on “The Voice” six years ago. After their individual breakups, the two bonded and became music’s favorite couple. After years of “will they” or “won’t they,” it was this past October that the couple officially announced their engagement. Of course, everyone has witnessed the growth of their relationship through seasons of “The Voice,” various talk show appearances, social media and Blake’s own music, where he proclaimed that there was nobody but Gwen for him, that he’s happy anywhere she is.
BIRTHDAY: Happy birthday to Dave Haywood from Lady A! While his birthday is July 5, when he was younger he kinda thought all the Fourth of July fireworks were a little pre-celebration for him. Dave shares, “My mom used to tell me the fireworks were always for me, for my birthday, so I’ve always believed that that holiday was celebrating my birthday the next day.” Of course, he knows the truth now, but America’s birthday has always been a special time for him.
TOUR: Are you ready for some “Mountain Music”? Alabama is hitting the road again for their long-awaited 50th Anniversary Tour — much of which was delayed due to COVID-19. The schedule, starting in Nashville last weekend, consists of nearly 30 arena and amphitheater live concerts that will see Alabama playing dates from now until early 2022. The guys are also pulling out all the stops with special guests on the tour — Martina McBride, The Marshall Tucker Band, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans, America, Grits & Glamour (Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis), Tracy Lawrence, The Beach Boys, The Frontmen of Country (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart) and Jake Hoot will join Alabama on select dates.
TOP: 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most requested songs of the week were: “The Worst Country Song of All Time” by Brantley Gilbert, Hardy and Toby Keith; “It’s ’Cause I Am” by Calista Clark; “Hot Beer” by Dylan Carmichael; “Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown; and “Getting Over Him” by Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi.