NO. 1: Congrats to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood — “If I Didn’t Love You” is No. 1 for a second week. Jason always wanted to record a track with Carrie, and when he found “If I Didn’t Love You,” he thought this just might be the one to make it happen. But as great as a Jason Aldean-Carrie Underwood duet sounds, he admits that going into the process you just never know. “I think that’s always the question. It’s always a question of … on paper, this sounds like it would be great, but until you get in the studio and really hear it … you don’t know.” With a two-week stop at No. 1, “If I Didn’t Love You” from Jason and Carrie is off to a great start on making its mark.
DANCING: Did you catch Janet Jackson Night on this week’s “Dancing with the Stars”? The stakes were high going into Monday’s episode as there was going to be a double elimination before the semifinals next Monday. Jimmie Allen’s night started with him and partner Emma Slater dancing a cha-cha to Janet Jackson’s “Escapade.” Jimmie and Emma scored their lowest total in weeks with 32 out of a possible 40 points. Then the country music star and his partner went against Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and her dance partner Sasha Farber in a dance-off, performing the salsa to Janet Jackson & Daddy Yankee’s “Made For Now (Latin Version)” Sadly, Jimmie’s dancing days are done as he and Emma were eliminated, along with social media personality Olivia Jade and her dancing partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
SINGLE: Thomas Rhett just released his new single “Slow Down Summer.” Thomas also surprised fans with some album news — after releasing “Country Again: Side A” early this year, everyone was expecting his next project to be “Side B.” But surprise! Thomas has announced that 2022 will see two albums from him — “Country Again: Side B” in the fall, but first his next project, titled “Where We Started,” will be arriving in the early spring of next year, and “Slow Down Summer” is the first taste of the music that will be included on it.
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week are: 1. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”; 2. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in my Arms”; 3. Calista Clark, “It’s ’Cause I Am”; 4. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”; and 5. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave.” The “Bubbling Under” song is Thomas Rhett’s “Slow Down Summer.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.