LIVE MUSIC: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington is Flat Tracker with Shelby Lore. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Next week, the MFB performs. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
HONORING THOSE WHO SERVE: Justin Moore is just one of the many, many grateful Americans who is in awe of the military personnel and the sacrifices they make so we can have our freedoms. Justin shares, “I can’t imagine going halfway across the world and be put in really dangerous situations and life-threatening situations, and they sign up for it and do it, and are away from their families for a year at a time in some cases. And oh, by the way, they don’t do it for the money because they don’t get paid that much. It really blows my mind.” Justin Moore released his song “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” back in 2019 with the message, “Here’s to the families that live in the reality of this video, and to the ones that didn’t make it back home.”
COLLABORATION: Jimmie Allen’s out with a new collaboration with Jennifer Lopez called “On My Way.” Jimmie shares, “I met Jennifer for the first time in 2010 as a contestant on ‘American Idol.’ Soon as I heard ‘I’m Real,’ I told myself one day we would do a song together, and it happened. I’m honored to be a part of the reimagined version of ‘On My Way.’” Jimmie’s next album, “Tulip Drive,” is just about a month away from coming out on June 24. Jimmie shares, “Tulip Drive is the street my grandmom lived on in Delaware. This is the first where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes.” Whether it’s his No. 1 song, “Freedom Was A Highway,” with Brad Paisley, or his work with Dylan Scott on the song “In Our Blood,” the new duet with Jennifer Lopez, or his current single at country radio, “Down Home,” Jimmie says, “I’m not here to change country music, I’m just here to add to it.”
NEW ACOUSTIC: Brandon Davis is giving fans a new take on his music with the “Hearts Don’t Rust” acoustic EP, which is out now! The five-track EP features four songs from his album “Hearts Don’t Rust” and one new track. Talking about the project, Brandon says, “I spent the first two years of my music career traveling this country with just my guitar and beautiful family by my side. So to me, an acoustic EP just made sense. I thought it was time to strip things back to their roots and let the lyrics shine in a way they can only do acoustically. When it all came together, I was blown away. I really feel like this project shows a vulnerable side of the songs and the stories they hold.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests from 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. “Palomino Princess” by Tyler Booth; 2. “Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean; 3. “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris; 4. “Heart First” by Kelsea Ballerini; 5. “A.A.” by Walker Hayes. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “One Day Tonight” by Noah Thompson.