WILSON LEADS CMT NOMS: CMT revealed the 2023 CMT Music Awards nominations last Wednesday, and Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee. Wilson nabbed four mentions in country music’s only fan-voted awards show, including Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll each have three nominations. Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, and the show will air on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.
COMBS CLOCKS 15th NO. 1: Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone” just became his 15th No. 1 hit on country radio, and he’s about to release fan favorite “Five Leaf Clover” on Friday ahead of his new album, “Gettin’ Old,” that will be out on March 24. Combs is the first person to accumulate 15 consecutive No. 1 singles upon their debut and one of the fastest to hit the milestone. Other artists with 15 No. 1 songs include Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama. “Going, Going, Gone” is the final song from Combs’ 2022 release “Growin’ Up.” He said he intended the track to hint at things to come. “The point of that was to go, ‘OK, well, this is where we’re going,’” Combs said. “Like, I didn’t announce when ‘Growin’ Up’ came out that there was gonna be a second part to this thing.” He wanted fans to recognize the song had a new sound and want more of it. “I wanted people to go ... ‘it’s different, it’s something else, but I still love it, and I still can relate to it,’” he said. “And I wanted to let people know that that’s kind of where this was going, right? Like leading into this next album.”
SUPERSTARS UNITE FOR ‘LOVE RISING:’ Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne and Allison Russell, and the Rainbow Coalition Band are among the artists who will play “Love Rising,” a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. The concert is next Monday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and is presented by Live Nation. Net proceeds will benefit those organizations. The Looking Out Foundation will support the event by accepting donations and doubling contributions received up to $100,000.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 2. “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson; 3. “Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 4. “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen; 5. “Going, Going Gone” by Luke Combs. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Standing Room Only” by Tim McGraw.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
