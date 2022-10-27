The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Music ACM Honors
Wynonna Judd performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey | The Associated Press

TOUR: “The Judds: The Final Tour” will be continuing on in 2023 and will make a stop in Charleston. The performance will take place Feb. 18, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Wynonna, along with the help of many of her musical friends, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride — who will all be returning for the second run — packed out the initial 11-date arena tour with shows. Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at TheJudds.com.

DUO: Country music has a new power duo headed into stadiums this summer: George Strait and Chris Stapleton. Strait has six stadium dates on the books for 2023, and Chris Stapleton — along with Little Big Town — will join him for all of them. “When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait told Billboard in a statement “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.” Strait is 89-times platinum and his Las Vegas residency at T-Mobile Arena is set to conclude at the end of the year. Strait’s new stadium shows include dates in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

