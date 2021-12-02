HIT: Congrats to Zac Brown Band as their hit “Same Boat” is the No. 1 song on the country music airplay chart this week. “Same Boat” is the first single from Zac Brown Band’s latest album “The Comeback.”
COLLABORATION: After they both hit the top of the country music airplay chart in 2021, Cole Swindell (“Single Saturday Night”) and Lainey Wilson (“Things A Man Oughta Know”) have joined forces for their new single “Never Say Never.” Cole shares, “I am so excited to release ‘Never Say Never.’ I wrote it with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill in 2018 about a relationship you just can’t stay away from. I have been a fan of Lainey Wilson’s for a while now, and what she brings to this song is everything it needed.”
THANKFUL: 2021 has been a record year for Priscilla Block as her song “Just About Over You” has climbed the country music airplay chart — currently sitting at No. 15 (and climbing). Priscilla also released an EP, toured and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Looking back on everything that’s happened, she shares, “What is my life? I am so thankful to country radio, and ever since I was a little girl, I dreamed of having a song on the radio, and it’s just so cool getting in and, you know, hoping I’m going to be able to hear it. This year has been absolutely wild for me, and I’m just so thankful for the fans. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to do this.”
MESSAGE: Cody Johnson recently released “Human — The Double Album.” Cody says that the first single from that project is something everyone should hear: “‘Till You Can’t’ is an opportunity for me to give a good message. Not only did I think that people needed to hear the message of take chances and go out and do the things. Tell people you love them. Tell them you’re sorry. Really live life until you can’t. Not only did they need to hear it, I needed to hear it. Every night that I’ve played this song onstage, it’s completely changed my perspective on things that were going on in my own life.”
REQUESTED: The top five most requested songs this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”; 2. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy”; 3. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”; 4. Keith Urban, “Wild Heart”; and 5. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat.” The “Bubbling Under” song is James Robert Webb’s “Stealing Home.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
