To say that I enjoyed “Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby would be an understatement. To say that I really enjoyed “Blacktop Wasteland” would be more like it! This book was my introduction to what I call “Hillbilly Noir”, which is similar to Nordic Noir in that the characters are for the most part not good people and the setting is one of despair and pending gloom. The main difference is that for the most part the action centers in the small towns and communities just off the interstate system here in America.
“Blacktop Wasteland” is a violent book, to say the least, and there are other adult situations, like torture, that some might object to. That being said, if you are a thriller reader, if you are a reader of action and suspense novels, then “Blacktop Wasteland” is for you. This book would make a great movie!
Beauregard “Bug” Montage is now an honest man, trying to run his garage, and take care of his family. As a black business owner in Southeastern Virginia, close to the North Carolina border, his chances of success are limited, especially when another local garage owned by a white father/son duo outbids him for various county and company fleet repair jobs. If that’s not enough, his never-easy-to-get-along-with mother is about to be thrown out of her nursing home because she no longer meets the necessary poverty guidelines that allow her to stay there. Montage’s family is the center of his life. His wife works two jobs, his two sons are in school, but his daughter from a former relationship now wants to go to college. He needs money quickly to take care of his family.
“Bug” has a couple of secrets though, that not many folks know about. He did time in a juvenile detention center for a reason not disclosed until the middle of the novel. And, in a former life he was the best “wheelman” on the East Coast, driving getaway cars for all manner of armored car holdups as well as bank and other financial institutions’ robberies.
Now faced with ruin for himself and especially for certain family members, he’s approached by a couple of “good old white boys” about driving one last time, when they knock off a certain jewelry store. There are surprises in this novel as well as twists and turns that the reader will never see coming. Get yourself a copy (I got mine from the Cabell County Public Library) and settle yourself in for a ride of a lifetime.
“Blacktop Wasteland” is available in print and electronic format from the Cabell County Library.
Bill Patton is a Friend of the Cabell County Library, avid reader, and all-round good egg!