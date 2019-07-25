Thomas Harris' newest, "Cari Mora," is an entertaining caper novel with a likable heroine and a nasty villain.
I liked it! But, if you are looking for something approaching "The Silence of the Lambs," look elsewhere - you won't find Dr. Hannibal Lecter in this one. That being said, what you will find is a clever thriller that reads like a movie script. If the author wasn't Harris, folks would be raving about what a great "beach read" this novel is.
The setting for "Cari Mora" IS a beach, however - Miami Beach, to be exact. It seems that many, many years ago the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar hid $25 million in gold somewhere within his Biscayne Bay waterfront mansion. The house, now empty, is filled with all manner of monster/slasher movie props, including an electric chair supposedly from Sing Sing. The only person staying in the mansion is a beautiful Colombian immigrant named Cari Mora. Cari is unfazed by all the horror movie props as she goes about her duties as a caretaker.
Cari, as we learn from an extended flashback, was abducted at age 11 by Colombian FARC guerrillas and turned into a child soldier. As a result Cari has acquired a surprising set of skills involving knives, AR-15s, bump stocks, banana clips and Glock 9 mm pistols. Cari managed to escape her captivity at age 15, and eventually landed in Miami Beach. There she lives as a caretaker for Escobar's mansion, a sometime home healthcare attendant and as a caregiver in a bird sanctuary in the middle of Biscayne Bay. She also waits on ICE to drop the other shoe and send her back to Colombia.
The villain of the piece is a Paraguayan of German descent aptly named Hans-Peter Schneider. If you read the novel you'll understand why I mention him by his full name. Hans-Peter is a very nasty guy who murdered his parents by using a refrigerator and an axe. (If you read the novel you'll learn how.) He lives by trafficking in human organs and by supplying the sexual fetish needs of a deranged worldwide clientele. Hans-Peter is looking for the $25 million in gold ... as well as the beautiful Cari Mora.
Schneider's gang of thugs are opposed by another gang of pickpockets, thieves and con artists called the Ten Bells. Their leader is the likable Don Ernesto (think George Clooney in the movie), also from Colombia.
I learned a lot from this thriller. I learned about the dining habits of saltwater crocodiles, the weight of $25 million in gold and I learned more than I needed to know about liquid cremation machines!
Take this one to the beach and enjoy the read. Just don't expect to see Dr. Hannibal Lecter (although there is one scene involving a human kidney) ... ha!
