Irish author John Banville, winner of the prestigious Booker Prize as well as other writing honors, has produced one of my favorite new mysteries, “Snow,” in the grand tradition of Agatha Christie. There are even nods to the board game Clue (the murder victim, a priest, was found dead in the old manor house’s library, having been sliced open by a knife), as well as the recent hit movie “Knives Out,” which starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer. Banville is no stranger to murder mysteries, as he writes a series of detective novels under the pen name Benjamin Black.
If you are looking for a traditional murder mystery, one set in an old manor house deep in the countryside, for example, then “Snow” is right up your alley. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that all the action is conducted during a fierce snowstorm that practically paralyzes the entire nation of Ireland. In addition, you will find the obligatory cast of potential murderers includes the lord of the manor, Col. Osborne; his second and much younger wife, Sylvia; and his two children from his first marriage, Dominic and Lettie. There are other characters in the mystery, the odd family retainer who happens to live in a camper in the woods surrounding the estate, the family doctor who manages to visit the house every day, the loyal live-in housekeeper and the maid who only works days.
The setting is 1957 County Wexford, Ireland. Ireland has only been separated from the U.K. for a little while, having undergone the Easter Uprising in 1916, the Irish War of Independence and a civil war. The resultant Irish Free State is a predominately Roman Catholic nation. There also exists a Church of Ireland (Protestant) minority, who did not flee the new nation during its formation.
There is a murder that creates a severe problem for the Dublin-based Irish police force. The local Roman Catholic parish priest, Father Tom Lawless, is found dead (and missing a couple of body parts) in the library of Col. Osborne’s family home, Ballyglass House. The problem is that Osborne, as well as his entire family, are Protestant! To further complicate matters, one of the few Protestant detectives, Detective Inspector St. John (pronounced Sinjun) Strafford is dispatched to Ballyglass House to solve the mystery. Strafford’s assistant is one Sgt. Jenkins, a Catholic. Strafford encounters many difficulties while trying to solve the crime. And then, Sgt. Jenkins disappears!
If you love reading traditional murder mysteries written in the style of Agatha Christie, then Banville’s novel is for you. I cannot speak more highly of “Snow,” although there are a couple of sexual situations that might offend. Give “Snow” a read — you won’t be disappointed. “Snow,” along with several other Banville titles, is available at the Cabell County Public Library. Benjamin Black’s works are also available through the library in a variety of formats.