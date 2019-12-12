At various times throughout last year and this, I needed to take a break from all the nonfiction that I read. I usually decompress by reading murder mysteries and thrillers.
I can’t remember who recommended “The Fourth Monkey” by J.D. Barker to me, but I’m sure glad for that heads up! Part of the “4MK” trilogy, “The Fourth Monkey” tells the story of the Four Monkey Killer, who has been terrorizing the city of Chicago for the last five years. The 4MK kidnaps young girls for reasons known only to him or herself. As the days go by, the parents of these young girls first receive one of the kidnapped victim’s ears, then in a few days an eye comes in the mail, and then the victim’s tongue is mailed to the parents by the 4MK. A couple of days later the kidnapped victim’s body is found with a note “Do No Evil” attached. Dubbed the “Four Monkey Killer” (Hear no evil, See no evil, Speak no evil, Do no evil) 4MK has brought Chicago to a heightened level of fear that can only be imagined.
The police have formed the 4MK task force, headed by Det. Sam Porter, but so far the 4MK has not been arrested and the killings continue through the months and then the years. Porter has his own personal tragedy to bear while he continues to lead the task force in attempts to find and stop the 4MK. Porter is aided by his longtime CPD partner Detective Brian Nash, a CPD police detective named Clair, a CSI type named Paul Watson, and a CPD police computer genius named Kloz.
When a body is examined, the result of a pedestrian/bus accident, the police discover an ear, boxed up and ready to mail. Porter then discovers a diary, which he promptly keeps for himself. The ear indicates that the deceased was the 4MK, interrupted in his journey to the mail box by a city bus, while he was attempting to mail that same ear to a missing girl’s family. That means there’s another victim, minus an ear, out there somewhere...
Told from the points of view of several characters, including the most recent victim in the novel, plus excerpts from the diary of the 4MK, “The Fourth Monkey” is a real treat, full of twists and turns, red herrings and outright lies and misunderstandings told by the characters. And, Porter & Co. also discover who the 4MK is.
Without going into much detail about “The Fifth to Die” I can tell you that the action revolves around the identity of 4MK’s fifth victim and the repercussions from her death. In this book the action expands to New Orleans and to the Low Country surrounding Charleston, South Carolina. Porter’s search for 4MK leads him to a prison in NOLA and then to a burned-out house in South Carolina. Porter is still reading 4MK’s diary and drawing his own conclusions. This novel is just as twisty and convoluted at “The Fourth Monkey.”
Finally, all the action ends with “The Sixth Wicked Child” which exposes certain activities that occurred many years ago in Charleston.
All in all, the “4MK” trilogy is great. Full of twists and turns, outright lies and long forgotten memories. Remember I told you not everything is as it seems. The final page of the trilogy is worth all that reading you engaged in! Speaking of reading, get all three books and then read them in order and straight through. You might also want to keep notes as to who is who (the ever changing POV characters) because it’s easy to lose track. And you don’t want to be forever looking back through what you’ve already read, bringing yourself up to speed. That being said, obtain all three novels and then read them straight through, you won’t be disappointed.