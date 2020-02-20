Because I use Goodreads to keep track of all my reading, I couldn’t help but notice how much attention Alex Michaelides’ first novel “The Silent Patient” was receiving from other Goodreads participants. As a matter of fact, Goodreads voters selected “The Silent Patient” as the Best Mystery & Thriller novel of 2019!
So when I got the chance, I started reading the novel. I’ll admit I gave serious thought to putting “The Silent Patient” aside and picking up something else, but I kept on reading and after a while I was hooked.
If you’ve ever taken the time to read any other review I’ve written then you know I like to drag other book titles into my reviews. I like to know about other books the author has written, or other books in the same genre that have been written by someone else. And I assume those of you who read my reviews feel the same way I do. I can’t do that with the Michaelides’ book however. If I did reference similar novels then I’d give the whole story line, as well as the ending, away to you.
So, here we go ... Alicia Berenson, a famous painter, is married to her husband Gideon, himself a much sought-after fashion photographer. Alicia and Gideon live a seemingly perfect life together, making plenty of money and living in a wonderful home in a beautiful neighborhood of London. One evening, however, Alicia shoots Gideon five times, at point-blank range, in the face. In the aftermath she refuses to speak and thus becomes the silent patient of the book’s title.
Alicia’s refusal to speak during her trial lands her in The Grove, a secure psychiatric hospital in North London. Drugged up and in an almost catatonic state she barely exists at the hospital until Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist, begins working with her, trying to get her to speak and thus tell the world exactly what happened when she shot Gideon.
It doesn’t take the reader long to discover that Faber has his own agenda as well as his own secret concerning Alicia and her husband.
As Alicia slowly emerges from her self-inflicted silence, Theo descends deeper and deeper into his own past. When the two stories, one from the psychotherapist and the other from the silent patient, converge into one, the novel’s ending will twist and turn all your previous perceptions of “The Silent Patient” and leave you marveling at just how the story really came about.
I highly recommend “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.