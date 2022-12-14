The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack will perform on Dec. 19, as Mountain Stage celebrates its 39th anniversary with a special show featuring Béla Fleck and his My Bluegrass Heart band, along with Bryan Sutton, Mark Shatz, Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, The Brothers Brothers, Alice Howe with Freebo, and West Virginia’s poet Laurette Marc Harshman.
The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack released "Just in Time" in March 2021.
About a decade before Mountain Stage was created and first arrived on the airwaves in the early 1980s, the Bing Brothers began their journey as one of the best old-time bands to ever come out of Cabell County and West Virginia in general. Both entities have made their mark in this country as well as overseas, representing the Mountain State wonderfully around the world.
Mountain Stage first came on the radio in 1983 with co-founder Larry Groce as its host. Recorded as a radio show in front of a live audience in Charleston, Groce and the Mountain Stage house band have featured the best in roots music of all kinds since then, bringing the sound of hundreds of acclaimed musicians and bands to over 300 radio stations here in the U.S. and elsewhere on the globe via their webcast.
Now, Groce has taken a break from his full-time duties and has welcomed celebrated singer Kathy Mattea to Mountain Stage as its new host. Mattea, a native of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, has experienced Grammy Award-winning success in the mainstream country music arena as well in the Celtic and roots music genres. Her 2008 album titled "Coal" was an homage to her native state of West Virginia as well as both of her grandfathers, who worked the coal mines back in the day.
On Dec. 19, Mountain Stage will celebrate its 39th anniversary with a special show featuring Béla Fleck and his My Bluegrass Heart band, featuring Bryan Sutton, Mark Shatz, Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, The Brothers Brothers, Alice Howe with Freebo, West Virginia’s poet Laurette Marc Harshman and the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack.
The anniversary show is sold out, but you can watch the program live online at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, at mountainstage.org.
Almost 50 years ago, the Bing Brothers were growing up in Barboursville, doing everything but playing Appalachian roots music. Then, Mike, Dave and Tim Bing went out to Wayne County one night to recreate an experience their father had in his younger years, and that sparked a desire to take up Appalachian string band music.
“Our grandfather used to hang out with friends and family on a riverbank, usually on 12 Pole Creek, I believe, out in Wayne County, and they would do what they called a chicken roast,” said Mike Bing. “They would go fishing on the riverbank and then dig a hole in the mud and bury a freshly-harvested chicken in it, feathers and all, and build a fire over top of it and then fish all night. About daylight, they would dig the chicken up, the feathers would come right off from sitting in the hot coals all evening, and it would be perfectly cooked. They would also play music all night as well. Our dad attended a couple of those events when he was younger and one day he said, ‘I want to revive that.’ So, he invited some of his old friends out, including some of my grandfather’s old friends, and they all came and played tunes -- and that was the first time I ever heard that sound of old-time music and country music played on acoustic instruments, and the music was really good.”
While the above may sound like an unusual way to cook food, fire pit cooking is a long-established way to render a chicken for consumption out in the middle of nowhere without a lot of fuss and preparation. If you have just a chicken and a fire, you can eat a fine meal with this method.
As for the music heard that night, it sparked all three Bing Brothers to take up an instrument. Tim began to learn how to play the clawhammer style banjo while Dave took up the fiddle and Mike grabbed up a mandolin.
“I was older when all of that happened,” said Bing. “My brothers were younger, yet I had already turned 20. I had never picked up anything musical in my life. David, though, had been plunking away on the guitar since he was about 5 or 6 or so, and I took piano lessons when I was younger. But, all of those sports that I played as a kid --running cross-country, winning three West Virginia State track medals, and playing basketball -- I wish I had put that effort into playing an instrument earlier. But, after that night, we all said, ‘Heck, let’s try to learn these old instruments.’ Without us discussing which instruments we would play, the mandolin just seemed to fit my hands, and Dave picked up the fiddle and Tim learned to play the banjo.”
Since then, bringing in shades of Celtic and bluegrass into their high-powered old-time string band sound, the Bing Brothers would go on to become one of the best Appalachian roots music bands in the genre. They have recorded many albums over the years, befriended and learned the music from legendary musicians like the Hammons Family, have won countless music festival band competitions as well as wining dozens of individual instrumental contests, and they have played overseas in places ranging from Australia to Ireland.
Eventually, Dave Bing left the group and moved to Boone County, West Virginia, near the town of Harmony. Since then, he has made his mark in the roots music world with his own band Snakewinder.
Tim and Mike continued the Bing Brothers by bringing in a young, hot fiddler named Jake Krack, who has won too many fiddle contests to name. Tim Bing still lives here in Cabell County while Mike Bing accepted a job in Pocahontas County many years ago, which is one of the most rural and beautiful counties in all of the Mountain State, hosting the headwaters of eight rivers.
In Pocahontas County, specifically in the town of Marlinton, Mike Bing has created the acclaimed musical instructional event known as Allegheny Echoes. Now in its 27th year, Allegheny Echoes will take place on July 18-24 in 2023. The week features old-time and bluegrass workshops led by top musicians who will teach you how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass, mandolin and vocals, from classes for beginners all of the way up to sessions for advanced players.
Meanwhile, the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack are thrilled that they were asked to be a part of the 39th anniversary show of Mountain Stage on Sunday evening.
“I’m excited,” said Bing. “To me, I’m from the state of West Virginia and Mountain Stage goes out all over the state and the world, so this will be an opportunity to share the Bing Brothers’ music. I’m proud that we will be playing on the show, and I hope we make the people of West Virginia proud as well.”
