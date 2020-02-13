LESAGE — The Lesage Lions Club is hosting an afternoon of bingo to benefit vision and other community projects.
The day will be split into two sessions of 10 games each Feb. 29 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for two different sets of 10-game bingo; a quilter’s game from noon to 2 p.m.; and then regular bingo from 3 to 5 p.m.
Each set of games will be $20. To take part in both, the cost is $40. You may purchase seats in advance at WV Quilt in Barboursville or at the door on game day. There will be concessions available on site. For more information, call Michelle Hill at 304-302-5400 or Virginia Dickens at 304-634-7723.
All proceeds go to community projects, which include vision screening and referral, scholarships and children’s activities in conjunction with Lesage Elementary School and the public library.