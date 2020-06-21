Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

June 7

Jacqulyn Kathleen McPeek and Christopher Ray Moore, a son, Mason Matthew Moore. Mrs. McPeek is the former Jacqulyn Kathleen Woods.

June 8

Caitlyn Jaid Durkin, a son, Oliver Cheveyo Oldham.

Allison Lucille Webb and Billy Joe Flora, a son, Waylon Jace Flora.

Heather Ann Sheppler and Travis Eugene Artrip, a son, Paul Gregory Artrip.

Kayla Rachell Ward and Nikolas Brentt Roy, a daughter, Adelynn Mayleigh Roy.

Bridget Dawn Smith and Rodney Michael Hairston, a daughter, Janiah Dawn Hairston.

June 9

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Alan Howard, a daughter, Laikyn Elise Howard. Mrs Howard is the former Jenna Renee Marker.

Mr. and Mrs. Justin Bradley Muncy, a son, Maddox Cruise Muncy. Mrs. Muncy is the former Savannah Nicole Jarrell.

Rachel DeShane Henderson, a son, Lincoln Oliver Henderson.

Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Lee Mallett, a son, Zachary Jameson Lee Mallett. Mrs. Mallett is the former Leah Dawn Cossin.

June 10

Mr. and Mrs. James Brett Dabney, a son, Tucker James Dabney. Mrs. Dabney is the former Sarah Elizabeth Green.

Marcus Jarome Malone and Lyndsey Dawn Delawder, a son, Izayah Drake Malone.

June 11

Latisha Mae Sturgill and John Robert Parsons Cooper, a son, Karsyn Lee Robert Cooper.

Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Michael Young, a daughter, Harlee Ryan Young.

Tyler Allen Watson and Whitney Marie Linville, a daughter, Willow Marie Watson.

June 13

Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Richard Shingleton Jr., a daugher, Laila Diann Shingleton. Mrs. Shingleton is the former Kelsea Ann Woods.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lee Gandee Jr., a son, Jameson Ray Gandee. Mrs. Gandee is the former Shelby Donn Woomer.

