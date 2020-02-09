Cabell Huntington Hospital

Jan. 18

Livingston: Alexandrea Rose Cundiff and Joshua Tyler Livingston, a daughter, Brystin Rose Livingston.

Jan. 19

DiTrapano: Dekasia Jalace Bannister and Santino Lidano DiTrapano, a daughter, Aubrey Giulana DiTrapano.

Jan. 20

Chapman: Amber Nichole Clark and Chauncey Luke Chapman, a son, Isaiah Daniel Luke Chapman.

Smith: Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Scott Smith II, twin daughters, Raven Lenore Smith and Annabel Lee Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Jessica Lynn Willis.

Branch: Tazia Nicole Ferguson and Stephen Eugene Branch, a daughter, Willow Nicole Branch.

Poole: Sara Nicole Blankenship and Davelle Lamont Poole, a son, Davelle Lamont Poole Jr.

Jan. 21

Alt: Mr. and Mrs. Adam James Alt, a son, Robi David Alt. Mrs. Alt is the former Dava Gayle Spurlock.

Jan. 22

Lilly: Mr. and Mrs. James Ireland Lilly, a son, Milo Augustus Lilly. Mrs. Lilly is the former Ashley Cachet Morrow.

Smith: Mr. and Mrs. William Gary Smith, a son, Ethan Colby Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Cynthia Dawn Estep.

Tackett: Shantel Vance and Troy Eugene Tackett Jr., a daughter, Ryder Ruby Rae Tackett.

Wilson: Cameron Alexis Wilson, a son, Spencer David Wilson.

Jan. 23

Pack: Mr. and Mrs. Donald Austin Pack, a son, Brentlee Wyatt Pack. Mrs. Pack is the former Kayla Dawn Adkins.

Strehle: Heather Dawn Jones and Joshua Allen Strehle, a son, Easton Allen Strehle.

Fultz: Mr. and Mrs. John Ethan Fultz, a son, John Ethan Fultz Jr. Mrs. Fultz is the former Krista Nicholle Parker.

Clark: Mr. and Mrs. Eli Tyler Clark, a daughter, Eliza Grace Clark. Mrs. Clark is the former Megan Deanne Pinkerton.

Woods: Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Dewayne Woods, a son, Odin Wayne Woods. Mrs. Woods is the former Christina Renee Smith.

Arthur: Genessa Iola Arthur, a son, Andrei Malik Arthur.

Jan. 24

Walker: Hannah Clair Bailey and Gary Jo Walker, a daughter, Lilly Jo Walker.

Wagner: Samantha Grace Woody and Mark Dakota Wagner, twin daughters, Aubrionna Faith Wagner and Makinzley Grace Wagner.

Sevilla: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Stuart Sevilla, a son, Issac Edward Sevilla. Mrs. Sevilla is the former Melissa Sue Cook.

Midkiff: Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Caleb Midkiff, a daughter, Leighton Reese Midkiff. Mrs. Midkiff is the former Megan Suzanne Edwards.

Lavender: Morgan Nicole Tackett and Dylan Howard Lavender, a son, Tripp Atticus Lavender.

Abbott: Mr. and Mrs. Millard Allen Abbott, a son, Bill Isaiah Abbott. Mrs. Abbott is the former Robin Danielle Brown.

Chandler: Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Lee Chandler, a daughter, Lilly Mae Chandler. Mrs. Chandler is the former Tammi Lea Bailey.

Larabee: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wayne Larabee, a daughter, Caroline Renae Larabee. Mrs. Larabee is the former Leann Marie Breeden.

Littlejohn: Mr. and Mrs. Mark Terrell Littlejohn, a son, Kobe Alexander Littlejohn. Mrs. Littlejohn is the former Monica Beth Dunfee.

Jan. 25

Duval: Kara Kenyelle Campbell and Cody Malcolm Duval, a daughter, Davy Duval.

Reitmire: Mr. and Mrs. Eric Paul Everett Reitmire, a son, Isaiah Paul Reitmire. Mrs. Reitmire is the former Bethany Noel Henrie.

Ward: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Scott Ward, a daughter, Kinsley Harper Ward. Mrs. Ward is the former Mida Larissa Jude.

Minnehan: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Cody Minnehan, a son, Declan Jackson Minnehan. Mrs. Minnehan is the former Brianna Shae Ruggieri.

Jan. 26

Porter: Kristen Paige Bragg and Joshua Lee Porter, a son, Tobias Liam Porter.

Tucker: Christina Marie Lewis and Dane Cotton Tucker, a son, Ronan Dane Tucker.

Jan. 27

Neal: Mr. and Mrs. Darren Lee Neal, a daughter, Lauren Renee Neal. Mrs. Neal is the former Makaela Nicole Toler.

Donfsman: Cassandra Paige Yankey and Andrew Henry Donfsman, a daughter, Caroline Chava Donfsman.

Jan. 28

Eaves: Shelby Morgan Thompson and Bret Michael Eaves, a son, Mason Parker Eaves.

Yaunk: Brittany Paige Dalton and Trenton Erik Yaunk, a son, Brantly Colton Yaunk.

Jan. 29

Muncy: Kayla Marie Rose and Jason Lee Muncy, a son, Brycen Oliver Muncy.

Adkins: Alissa Lynnea Stevenson and Steven Elijah Adkins, a daughter, Luna Marceline Adkins.

Hernandez: Brandi Nicole Beckett and Adrian Alonzo Hernandez, a daughter, Bentley Adrian Hernandez.

Jan. 30

Williamson: Renee Cubo Siegle and Joshua James Keither Williamson, a son, Remington James Williamson.

Goshorn: Amber Nicole McClure and Matthew Ward Goshorn, a son, Malakai Alexander Goshorn.

Quinnelly: Kaci Michele Lawrence and William Hilpert Quinnelley, a son, Heath Roger Quinnelley.

Jan. 31

Bennett: Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Daniel Bennett, a son, Bryson Paul Bennett. Mrs. Bennett is the former Kristin Renee Hensley.

Milam: Toshua Nichole Rider and Harvey Lee Chance Meadows, a daughter, Lillian Chance Meadows.

Webb: Crissy Larene Dillon and Gary Dougles Webb Jr., a daughter, Paris Ava Webb.

Runyon: Shelby Madison Runyon and Steven Bradley Lynch, a daughter, Makenna Grace Runyon.

Pollock: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Richard Pollock, a daughter, Emily Victoria Pollock. Mrs. Pollock is the former Robin Goldie McBrayer.

Ellixson: Callie Marie Hamilton and Shawn Christopher Ellixon Jr., a son, Bentley Christopher Ellixson.

Feb. 1

Scarberry: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Adam Scarberry, a daughter, Auden Lynnlee Kalea Scarberry. Mrs. Scarberry is the former Morgan Faye Birchfield.

Adkins: Veronica Mae Medina and JDen William Adkins, a daughter, Josie Harper Adkins.

McNeal: Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Nathan McNeal, a daughter, Jaina Aelyse McNeal. Mrs. McNeal is the former Kara Christine Simpson.

Porter: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Dale Porter, a son, Jaxon Todd Porter. Mrs. Porter is the former Haley Nichole Hendricks.

Lee: Crystal Faye Dent and Zachary Scott Lee, a daughter, Avery Jane Lee.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Jan. 30

Matheny: Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Matheny, a son, Chase Allen Matheny. Mrs. Matheny is the former Samantha Breedlove.

Browning: Mr. and Mrs. David Browning, a daughter, Emberlee Ann Browning. Mrs. Browning is the former Darian Nicely.

Vance: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Vance, a son, Nolan Ray Vance. Mrs. Vance is the former Danielle Bray.

Feb. 1

Hobbs: Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Hobbs, a son, Kaiden Jeffrey Hobbs. Mrs. Hobbs is the former Christa Griffith.

Gehringer: Mr. and Mrs. Brett Gehringer, twin daughters, Aspen Brett Gehringer and Oaklee Blu Gehringer. Mrs. Gehringer is the former Brooke Adkins.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.