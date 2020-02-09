Cabell Huntington Hospital
Jan. 18
Livingston: Alexandrea Rose Cundiff and Joshua Tyler Livingston, a daughter, Brystin Rose Livingston.
Jan. 19
DiTrapano: Dekasia Jalace Bannister and Santino Lidano DiTrapano, a daughter, Aubrey Giulana DiTrapano.
Jan. 20
Chapman: Amber Nichole Clark and Chauncey Luke Chapman, a son, Isaiah Daniel Luke Chapman.
Smith: Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Scott Smith II, twin daughters, Raven Lenore Smith and Annabel Lee Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Jessica Lynn Willis.
Branch: Tazia Nicole Ferguson and Stephen Eugene Branch, a daughter, Willow Nicole Branch.
Poole: Sara Nicole Blankenship and Davelle Lamont Poole, a son, Davelle Lamont Poole Jr.
Jan. 21
Alt: Mr. and Mrs. Adam James Alt, a son, Robi David Alt. Mrs. Alt is the former Dava Gayle Spurlock.
Jan. 22
Lilly: Mr. and Mrs. James Ireland Lilly, a son, Milo Augustus Lilly. Mrs. Lilly is the former Ashley Cachet Morrow.
Smith: Mr. and Mrs. William Gary Smith, a son, Ethan Colby Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Cynthia Dawn Estep.
Tackett: Shantel Vance and Troy Eugene Tackett Jr., a daughter, Ryder Ruby Rae Tackett.
Wilson: Cameron Alexis Wilson, a son, Spencer David Wilson.
Jan. 23
Pack: Mr. and Mrs. Donald Austin Pack, a son, Brentlee Wyatt Pack. Mrs. Pack is the former Kayla Dawn Adkins.
Strehle: Heather Dawn Jones and Joshua Allen Strehle, a son, Easton Allen Strehle.
Fultz: Mr. and Mrs. John Ethan Fultz, a son, John Ethan Fultz Jr. Mrs. Fultz is the former Krista Nicholle Parker.
Clark: Mr. and Mrs. Eli Tyler Clark, a daughter, Eliza Grace Clark. Mrs. Clark is the former Megan Deanne Pinkerton.
Woods: Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Dewayne Woods, a son, Odin Wayne Woods. Mrs. Woods is the former Christina Renee Smith.
Arthur: Genessa Iola Arthur, a son, Andrei Malik Arthur.
Jan. 24
Walker: Hannah Clair Bailey and Gary Jo Walker, a daughter, Lilly Jo Walker.
Wagner: Samantha Grace Woody and Mark Dakota Wagner, twin daughters, Aubrionna Faith Wagner and Makinzley Grace Wagner.
Sevilla: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Stuart Sevilla, a son, Issac Edward Sevilla. Mrs. Sevilla is the former Melissa Sue Cook.
Midkiff: Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Caleb Midkiff, a daughter, Leighton Reese Midkiff. Mrs. Midkiff is the former Megan Suzanne Edwards.
Lavender: Morgan Nicole Tackett and Dylan Howard Lavender, a son, Tripp Atticus Lavender.
Abbott: Mr. and Mrs. Millard Allen Abbott, a son, Bill Isaiah Abbott. Mrs. Abbott is the former Robin Danielle Brown.
Chandler: Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Lee Chandler, a daughter, Lilly Mae Chandler. Mrs. Chandler is the former Tammi Lea Bailey.
Larabee: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wayne Larabee, a daughter, Caroline Renae Larabee. Mrs. Larabee is the former Leann Marie Breeden.
Littlejohn: Mr. and Mrs. Mark Terrell Littlejohn, a son, Kobe Alexander Littlejohn. Mrs. Littlejohn is the former Monica Beth Dunfee.
Jan. 25
Duval: Kara Kenyelle Campbell and Cody Malcolm Duval, a daughter, Davy Duval.
Reitmire: Mr. and Mrs. Eric Paul Everett Reitmire, a son, Isaiah Paul Reitmire. Mrs. Reitmire is the former Bethany Noel Henrie.
Ward: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Scott Ward, a daughter, Kinsley Harper Ward. Mrs. Ward is the former Mida Larissa Jude.
Minnehan: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Cody Minnehan, a son, Declan Jackson Minnehan. Mrs. Minnehan is the former Brianna Shae Ruggieri.
Jan. 26
Porter: Kristen Paige Bragg and Joshua Lee Porter, a son, Tobias Liam Porter.
Tucker: Christina Marie Lewis and Dane Cotton Tucker, a son, Ronan Dane Tucker.
Jan. 27
Neal: Mr. and Mrs. Darren Lee Neal, a daughter, Lauren Renee Neal. Mrs. Neal is the former Makaela Nicole Toler.
Donfsman: Cassandra Paige Yankey and Andrew Henry Donfsman, a daughter, Caroline Chava Donfsman.
Jan. 28
Eaves: Shelby Morgan Thompson and Bret Michael Eaves, a son, Mason Parker Eaves.
Yaunk: Brittany Paige Dalton and Trenton Erik Yaunk, a son, Brantly Colton Yaunk.
Jan. 29
Muncy: Kayla Marie Rose and Jason Lee Muncy, a son, Brycen Oliver Muncy.
Adkins: Alissa Lynnea Stevenson and Steven Elijah Adkins, a daughter, Luna Marceline Adkins.
Hernandez: Brandi Nicole Beckett and Adrian Alonzo Hernandez, a daughter, Bentley Adrian Hernandez.
Jan. 30
Williamson: Renee Cubo Siegle and Joshua James Keither Williamson, a son, Remington James Williamson.
Goshorn: Amber Nicole McClure and Matthew Ward Goshorn, a son, Malakai Alexander Goshorn.
Quinnelly: Kaci Michele Lawrence and William Hilpert Quinnelley, a son, Heath Roger Quinnelley.
Jan. 31
Bennett: Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Daniel Bennett, a son, Bryson Paul Bennett. Mrs. Bennett is the former Kristin Renee Hensley.
Milam: Toshua Nichole Rider and Harvey Lee Chance Meadows, a daughter, Lillian Chance Meadows.
Webb: Crissy Larene Dillon and Gary Dougles Webb Jr., a daughter, Paris Ava Webb.
Runyon: Shelby Madison Runyon and Steven Bradley Lynch, a daughter, Makenna Grace Runyon.
Pollock: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Richard Pollock, a daughter, Emily Victoria Pollock. Mrs. Pollock is the former Robin Goldie McBrayer.
Ellixson: Callie Marie Hamilton and Shawn Christopher Ellixon Jr., a son, Bentley Christopher Ellixson.
Feb. 1
Scarberry: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Adam Scarberry, a daughter, Auden Lynnlee Kalea Scarberry. Mrs. Scarberry is the former Morgan Faye Birchfield.
Adkins: Veronica Mae Medina and JDen William Adkins, a daughter, Josie Harper Adkins.
McNeal: Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Nathan McNeal, a daughter, Jaina Aelyse McNeal. Mrs. McNeal is the former Kara Christine Simpson.
Porter: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Dale Porter, a son, Jaxon Todd Porter. Mrs. Porter is the former Haley Nichole Hendricks.
Lee: Crystal Faye Dent and Zachary Scott Lee, a daughter, Avery Jane Lee.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Jan. 30
Matheny: Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Matheny, a son, Chase Allen Matheny. Mrs. Matheny is the former Samantha Breedlove.
Browning: Mr. and Mrs. David Browning, a daughter, Emberlee Ann Browning. Mrs. Browning is the former Darian Nicely.
Vance: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Vance, a son, Nolan Ray Vance. Mrs. Vance is the former Danielle Bray.
Feb. 1
Hobbs: Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Hobbs, a son, Kaiden Jeffrey Hobbs. Mrs. Hobbs is the former Christa Griffith.
Gehringer: Mr. and Mrs. Brett Gehringer, twin daughters, Aspen Brett Gehringer and Oaklee Blu Gehringer. Mrs. Gehringer is the former Brooke Adkins.