Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
MARCH 3
Chelsea Marie Kincaid McCallister and Casey Michael McCallister, a daughter, Cleo Marie McCallister. Siblings: Casen McCallister. Grandparents: Greg and Angela Kincaid, Ed and Stacy Sowards.
MARCH 11
Kasey Saddler and Ryan Saddler, a son, Cooper Ryan Saddler. Siblings: Amelia Graley and Logan Saddler. Grandparents: Robert and Carisa Saddler, Tim and Aimee DeVinney.
MARCH 14
Megan Renee Lindsey Weant and Zachary Dakota Weant, a son, River Lee Weant. Grandparents: Dwayne and Norma Lindsey, David and the late Kristi Weant, and step-grandmother Kim Weant.
MARCH 14
Tess McKenzie Shepard and Larry Keith Shepard III, a daughter, Stella Michelle Shepard. Grandparents: Tom and Christi Harmon, Keith and Meredith Shepard, Jack and Rebecca Chapman.
MARCH 15
Hanna Grace Adkins and Caleb Dakota Adkins, a daughter, Lainey Mae Adkins.
MARCH 15
Jamesha Denise Bohanna and De’Quan Marquis Jackson, a son, Mar’Quis Devone Bohanna-Jackson. Grandparents: Alisa Bohanna, Juan Jackson and Tia Jones.
MARCH 16
Amy Rebekah Morris Sadler and Delvin O’Bryant Johnson, a son, Jordan Jakobe Johnson. Siblings: Logan Johnson. Grandparents: Margie and Chuck Sadler, Pamela and Tony Johnson.
MARCH 17
Abbie Gail Stacy Justice and Brendan Taylor Justice, a son, Grayson Eli Justice. Siblings: Emalyn Grace Justice.
MARCH 21
Emily Kathleen Curry and Grady Matthew Shelton, a son, Grady Matthew Shelton II. Grandparents: Malcolm Douglas Curry Jr.
MARCH 21
Meagan Marie Lewis and Joshua Lee Lewis, a son, Joshua Reid Lewis. Siblings: Adelyn Marie Lewis. Grandparents: Cheri and Timothy Absten, Ruby Bryant.
MARCH 22
Alyssa Moret Barber and Austin Garrett Barber, a daughter, Ida Jean Barber. Grandparents: Jerrod and Amy Barber, Dale and Norma Jean Deweese.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.