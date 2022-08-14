Cabell Huntington Hospital
JULY 25
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 2:00 am
JULY 25
Lydia Ann (Burdette) and Nathan Allen Kenyon, a son, Colton Levi Kenyon.
AUG. 9
Dominika Tayanita Johnson and John Clay Hager Jr., a daughter, Carolyn Faye Hager.
AUG. 10
Stella Randy Coleman, a son, Daniel Ray Whittaker Coleman.
Jocelyn (Stout) and Anthony David Pinkerton, a son, Easton Brooks Pinkerton.
Amy Nichole (Hill) and Edsel Wallace Absten III, a daughter, Carlie Sue Absten.
Amanda Renay Maxey, a daughter, Sariyah Nashae Maxey.
Kasey Sue (Walker) and Jacob David Bocook, a daughter, Wrenlee Camille Bocook.
AUG. 11
Ja’Leeze Renae Canada, a daughter, Elaine Aloura Canada.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
JULY 28
Jennifer Louise (Chapman) and Evan Bradley Worrell, a daughter, Anne Louise Worrell.
Mary Lou (Coleman) and Steven Dean Lambert, a son, Brody Mitchell Lambert.
Kassady Joe Dillon, a son, Kolson Laine Dillon.
JULY 29
Emily Mullins and Asa Adkins, a son, Gabriel Abraham Adkins.
JULY 30
Kayla (Hayes) and Nicholas Jordan Fulford, a daughter, Lainey Gray Fulford.
AUG. 1
Diana Lead (Dillon) and James Randy Workman, a daughter, Zoey Adalynn Workman.
