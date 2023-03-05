Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
FEB. 23
Elizabeth Ann Smith and Ethan William Booth, a daughter, Kinsley Ann Booth. Grandparents: Teresa and Terry Smith, Brian Booth and Tiffany Smith. Great grandparents: Carol and Jim Booth.
Jayneisa Jade Haas and Robert Tyler Slone, a son, Tatum Gray Slone. Siblings: Isaiah Slone, Kinleigh Payne, Ivie Slone and Kade Payne. Grandparents: Josephine Dillard, Marvin Childress Jr., Ann Heathcote and Chad Maynard.
FEB. 24
Kennon (Clarkson) Ward and Matt Ward, a son, Beau Matthew Ward. Siblings: Max, Sam and Chloe Ward. Grandparents: John and Brooke Clarkson, Garris and Beverly Gibson, Angela Dee Clarkson and Mark Holderby.
Haleigh Makay Christopher and Ryan Austin Legg, a son, Colter Austin Legg. Grandparents: John Legg, Kim Legg, Brad Christopher and Laura Christopher.
FEB. 25
Chelsea Jolaine McCann and Alec James McCann, a daughter, Hadley Belle McCann.
FEB. 26
Savannah Jade Goodson and Anthony James (AJ) Palmatier, a daughter, Scarlett Lenora Palmatier.
FEB. 28
Addison DelPapa and Corey Marcum, a son, Asher Brooks Marcum. Grandparents: Shelly and Junebug Marcum, Ashley and Tony DelPapa.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.