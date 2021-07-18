The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

JUNE 28

Brock Thomas and Rebecca Raelynn (Grimm) McClung, a son, Silas Thomas McClung.

JULY 6

Gabrielle Edith Leitch and Braxton Derrick Alexander Hammack, a son, August Haze Alexander Hammack.

Mariah Marie Yates and Eric Clayton Nelson, a son, Maverick Clayton Carter Nelson.

Sara Christina Stollings, a daughter, Emani Howard.

Anthony Joseph Michael and Kayla Charisse (Foster) Vance, a daughter, Scarlett Gail Vance.

Kathleen Lynette Rose, a daughter, Oakleigh Lynette Rose.

Sabrina Nicole Savage and Richard Louis Scarberry, a daughter, Kinsley Skye Scarberry.

JULY 7

Michael Bryce and Crystal Ann (Tucker) Legg, a son, Zander Tobias Legg.

Kaleb Curtis Michael and Lisa Renee (Rappold) McCaffery, a daughter, Merrick Rose McCaffery.

Arielle Leigh Flores and Aaron Douglas Lake, a daughter, Ava Marie Flores Lake.

Marco Tuilo Correa and Luana Alves (Ribeiro) Pessoa, a son, Noah Alves Pessoa.

Jennifer Lyn Howell, a daughter, Makwah Lynn Jones.

Kayln Marie Gibbs and Justin Alan Clay, twin sons, Brantley Ray Clay and Lane Alan Clay.

JULY 8

Shannon Michael and Christina Jasmine (Smallwood) Riley, a daughter, Madelyn Jane Riley.

Justin Lee and Taylor Morgan Danielle (Burgess) Torres, a son, Grayson Lee Torres.

JULY 9

Derek Lee and Bridgette Ann (Williams) Malone, a son, Luke Richard Malone.

Marcus Douglas and Samantha McKenzie (Taylor) Hatten, a son, Henry Thomas Hatten.

JULY 10

Jordan Chase and Heather Brooke (Ellis) Hall, a daughter, Arabella Shea Hall.

John Charles and Emmaline Victoria (Harris) Hawse Jr., a daughter, Freyja Margarette Louise Hawse.

Curtis John and Sarah Morgan (Wolfe) Mascherino, a daughter, Sloane Morgan Mascherino.

Brianna Le’Sha Gibson, a daughter, Amara Mazikeen Keshele Gibson.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

JUNE 28

Kevin and Leah (Adams) Webb, a son, Cannon Lee Webb.

JULY 6

Charles and Whitney (Knight) Watterson, a son, Meyer Garrett Watterson.

Phillip and Bethany (May) Harris Jr., a son, Hayes Elo Harris.

Laura Rose Meade and Jacob Tyler Muncey, a son, Jacob Theodore Ace Muncey.

JULY 7

Brandi Day and Jose Aguirre, a daughter, Camilla Mae Aguirre.

Kaitlyn Payne and Jesse Gothard, a son, Jesse Taysom Kingston Gothard.

JULY 9

Jarrel Donnell and Eva Janee (Jones) Shakespeare, a son, Amir Kalel Shakespeare.

JULY 10

Randy and Megan (Danielle) Parsons, a son, Grayson Reece Parsons.

