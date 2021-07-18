Cabell Huntington Hospital
JUNE 28
Brock Thomas and Rebecca Raelynn (Grimm) McClung, a son, Silas Thomas McClung.
JULY 6
Gabrielle Edith Leitch and Braxton Derrick Alexander Hammack, a son, August Haze Alexander Hammack.
Mariah Marie Yates and Eric Clayton Nelson, a son, Maverick Clayton Carter Nelson.
Sara Christina Stollings, a daughter, Emani Howard.
Anthony Joseph Michael and Kayla Charisse (Foster) Vance, a daughter, Scarlett Gail Vance.
Kathleen Lynette Rose, a daughter, Oakleigh Lynette Rose.
Sabrina Nicole Savage and Richard Louis Scarberry, a daughter, Kinsley Skye Scarberry.
JULY 7
Michael Bryce and Crystal Ann (Tucker) Legg, a son, Zander Tobias Legg.
Kaleb Curtis Michael and Lisa Renee (Rappold) McCaffery, a daughter, Merrick Rose McCaffery.
Arielle Leigh Flores and Aaron Douglas Lake, a daughter, Ava Marie Flores Lake.
Marco Tuilo Correa and Luana Alves (Ribeiro) Pessoa, a son, Noah Alves Pessoa.
Jennifer Lyn Howell, a daughter, Makwah Lynn Jones.
Kayln Marie Gibbs and Justin Alan Clay, twin sons, Brantley Ray Clay and Lane Alan Clay.
JULY 8
Shannon Michael and Christina Jasmine (Smallwood) Riley, a daughter, Madelyn Jane Riley.
Justin Lee and Taylor Morgan Danielle (Burgess) Torres, a son, Grayson Lee Torres.
JULY 9
Derek Lee and Bridgette Ann (Williams) Malone, a son, Luke Richard Malone.
Marcus Douglas and Samantha McKenzie (Taylor) Hatten, a son, Henry Thomas Hatten.
JULY 10
Jordan Chase and Heather Brooke (Ellis) Hall, a daughter, Arabella Shea Hall.
John Charles and Emmaline Victoria (Harris) Hawse Jr., a daughter, Freyja Margarette Louise Hawse.
Curtis John and Sarah Morgan (Wolfe) Mascherino, a daughter, Sloane Morgan Mascherino.
Brianna Le’Sha Gibson, a daughter, Amara Mazikeen Keshele Gibson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
JUNE 28
Kevin and Leah (Adams) Webb, a son, Cannon Lee Webb.
JULY 6
Charles and Whitney (Knight) Watterson, a son, Meyer Garrett Watterson.
Phillip and Bethany (May) Harris Jr., a son, Hayes Elo Harris.
Laura Rose Meade and Jacob Tyler Muncey, a son, Jacob Theodore Ace Muncey.
JULY 7
Brandi Day and Jose Aguirre, a daughter, Camilla Mae Aguirre.
Kaitlyn Payne and Jesse Gothard, a son, Jesse Taysom Kingston Gothard.
JULY 9
Jarrel Donnell and Eva Janee (Jones) Shakespeare, a son, Amir Kalel Shakespeare.
JULY 10
Randy and Megan (Danielle) Parsons, a son, Grayson Reece Parsons.