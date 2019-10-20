Cabell Huntington Hospital
Oct. 7
Browning — Tamera LeeAnn Pierce, a daughter, Raylynn Dawn Browning.
Caudill — Morgan Whitley Collins, a daughter, Oaklynn Brooke Caudill.
Floyd — Lashaye Lynette Dunlap, twin sons, Kristoff Anthony Floyd and Jackson Oliver Floyd.
Oct. 8
Robinson — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Alan Robinson, a son, Venry Alan. Mrs. Robinson is the former Jessica Leigh Earl.
Oct. 9
Brooks — Daelen Joe Brooks and Laken Nacole Markel, a daughter, Whitlee Kai Nacole Brooks.
Hendrick — Mr. and Mrs. Eric Shane Hendrick, twin daughters, Finley Faith and Harper Marie. Mrs. Hendrick is the former Ashley Jo Killingsworth.
Jackson — Samantha Lynn Jackson, a son, Donnie Sam’Tonio Jackson.
Roy — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Allen Roy, a son, Asher Brooks. Mrs. Roy is the former Amy Allison Hogsett.
Oct. 10
McClintock — Ryan Charles McClintock and Virginia Lynn Baird, a son, Gabriel Charles McClintock.
Meddings — Brittany Nichole Meddings, a son, Elijah Ray Meddings.
Oct. 11
Arnold — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Derrick Arnold, a daughter, Vivian Jude. Mrs. Arnold is the former Char Leigh Craft.
Cotterman — Merissa Marie Bowman, a daughter, Zayleigh Cotterman.
Cowgill — Mr. and Mrs. Seth Daniel Cowgill, twin sons, Krue Marshall and Koby Jordan. Mrs. Cowgill is the former Jessica Erin Kreuger.
Oct. 12
Afzalirad — Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Reza Afzalirad, a daughter, Hazel Renee. Mrs. Afzalirad is the former Jodi Richelle Patrick.
Elliott — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Chase Elliott, a son, Randal Cash. Mrs. Elliott is the former Megan Leigh Corker.
McSorley — Mr. and Mrs. Christian Lee McSorley, a son, Brenton Kenneth Gail. Mrs. McSorley is the former Samantha Rose McClure.
Traube — Mr. and Mrs. David Paul Traube, a son, Leo David. Mrs. Traube is the former Jenna Renee Dorsey.
Oct. 13
Waddle — Mr. and Mrs. James Andrew Waddle, a daughter, Olivia Kay. Mrs. Waddle is the former Sheena Rene Ball.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Oct. 9
Adkins — Tosha Linville, a son, Harley Cameron Delane Adkins.
Oct. 11
Litteral — Kyrie and Brandie Litteral, a son, Avett Grey.