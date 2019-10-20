Cabell Huntington Hospital

Oct. 7

Browning — Tamera LeeAnn Pierce, a daughter, Raylynn Dawn Browning.

Caudill — Morgan Whitley Collins, a daughter, Oaklynn Brooke Caudill.

Floyd — Lashaye Lynette Dunlap, twin sons, Kristoff Anthony Floyd and Jackson Oliver Floyd.

Oct. 8

Robinson — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Alan Robinson, a son, Venry Alan. Mrs. Robinson is the former Jessica Leigh Earl.

Oct. 9

Brooks — Daelen Joe Brooks and Laken Nacole Markel, a daughter, Whitlee Kai Nacole Brooks.

Hendrick — Mr. and Mrs. Eric Shane Hendrick, twin daughters, Finley Faith and Harper Marie. Mrs. Hendrick is the former Ashley Jo Killingsworth.

Jackson — Samantha Lynn Jackson, a son, Donnie Sam’Tonio Jackson.

Roy — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Allen Roy, a son, Asher Brooks. Mrs. Roy is the former Amy Allison Hogsett.

Oct. 10

McClintock — Ryan Charles McClintock and Virginia Lynn Baird, a son, Gabriel Charles McClintock.

Meddings — Brittany Nichole Meddings, a son, Elijah Ray Meddings.

Oct. 11

Arnold — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Derrick Arnold, a daughter, Vivian Jude. Mrs. Arnold is the former Char Leigh Craft.

Cotterman — Merissa Marie Bowman, a daughter, Zayleigh Cotterman.

Cowgill — Mr. and Mrs. Seth Daniel Cowgill, twin sons, Krue Marshall and Koby Jordan. Mrs. Cowgill is the former Jessica Erin Kreuger.

Oct. 12

Afzalirad — Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Reza Afzalirad, a daughter, Hazel Renee. Mrs. Afzalirad is the former Jodi Richelle Patrick.

Elliott — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Chase Elliott, a son, Randal Cash. Mrs. Elliott is the former Megan Leigh Corker.

McSorley — Mr. and Mrs. Christian Lee McSorley, a son, Brenton Kenneth Gail. Mrs. McSorley is the former Samantha Rose McClure.

Traube — Mr. and Mrs. David Paul Traube, a son, Leo David. Mrs. Traube is the former Jenna Renee Dorsey.

Oct. 13

Waddle — Mr. and Mrs. James Andrew Waddle, a daughter, Olivia Kay. Mrs. Waddle is the former Sheena Rene Ball.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Oct. 9

Adkins — Tosha Linville, a son, Harley Cameron Delane Adkins.

Oct. 11

Litteral — Kyrie and Brandie Litteral, a son, Avett Grey.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.