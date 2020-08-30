Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Friday, Aug. 7

Alexandra Svingos and Zachary Miller, a daughter, Audriana Simone Miller.

Monday, Aug. 10

Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Phillips, a son, Henry Jackson Sullivan.

Carla Renee Chapman and Zachary Todd Miller, a son, Levi Ashton Miller.

Mr. and Mrs. Joffree Cooper, a son, Carson Lee Cooper. Mrs. Cooper is the former Julianne Tillis.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Trinity Cremeans and Kaey Jackson, a son, Braxton Lee Payne Jackson Cremeans.

Friday, Aug. 14

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Musgrave, a daughter, Carter Monroe. Mrs. Musgrave is the former Kayla Mitchell.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Luma, a daughter, Josephine Margaret Luma. Mrs. Luma is the former Margaret Yelencsics.

Kabrina Webb and Brandon Tomblin, a son, Braxton David Ray Tomblin.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Mr. and Mrs. Jorden Wells, a son, Case Weston Butch. Mrs. Wells is the former Ashley Jenkins.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.