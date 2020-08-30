St. Mary’s Medical Center
Friday, Aug. 7
Alexandra Svingos and Zachary Miller, a daughter, Audriana Simone Miller.
Monday, Aug. 10
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Phillips, a son, Henry Jackson Sullivan.
Carla Renee Chapman and Zachary Todd Miller, a son, Levi Ashton Miller.
Mr. and Mrs. Joffree Cooper, a son, Carson Lee Cooper. Mrs. Cooper is the former Julianne Tillis.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Trinity Cremeans and Kaey Jackson, a son, Braxton Lee Payne Jackson Cremeans.
Friday, Aug. 14
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Musgrave, a daughter, Carter Monroe. Mrs. Musgrave is the former Kayla Mitchell.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Luma, a daughter, Josephine Margaret Luma. Mrs. Luma is the former Margaret Yelencsics.
Kabrina Webb and Brandon Tomblin, a son, Braxton David Ray Tomblin.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Mr. and Mrs. Jorden Wells, a son, Case Weston Butch. Mrs. Wells is the former Ashley Jenkins.