Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
NOV. 3
Anna Grace Brewer and Charles Edward Marcum, a daughter, Etta Grace Marcum. Sibling: Jase Edward Marcum.
NOV. 9
Tessa Nicole Weber and Steven Thomas Weber, a son, Elijah Allen Weber. Grandparents: Rick and Connie Weber, Jay Roudebush and Sandy Roudebush.
NOV. 11
Jourdan Renee Scott and Tyler Jefferys Moore, a son, Preston Jefferys Moore. Siblings: Ameliyah Moore, Aubreigh Moore, Hiram Moore. Grandparents: Ardith Payne, Tammy Scott, Matthew Scott.
Alexis Tweel and Broughton Johnson, a daughter, Racheal Naomi Rose Johnson. Siblings: Jaeleah Tweel, Azai’ Johnson, Demarius Searles. Grandparents: Carl Tweel, Tenesa Winston, Tawanna Benson.
Jasmine Nicole Rainey and Isaiah Samuel White, a son, Asher Allen White.
NOV. 16
Kayla Danielle (Dickson) Taylor and Ryan Evan Taylor, a son, Ty Remington Taylor. Sibling: Cash Walker Taylor. Grandparents: Kevin and Linda Dickson, Troy and Melinda Taylor.
