Cabell Huntington Hospital
OCT. 6
Kaitlin Alexandra (Keyser) and Jonathan Michael Barnhouse, a son, Charlie Rynn Barnhouse.
OCT. 25
Jessica Lee Snively and Andrew Carl Johnston, a daughter, Adalee Jayde Johnston.
Kortney Rene’ (Robertson) and Tyler Ray Lafferty, a son, Gunner Ray Lafferty.
Victoria Heaven Faith Ann Holley and William Chase Topping, a daughter, Heidi Jo Topping.
Katelyn Marie (Adkins) Newsome, a son, Kaidan Hunter Adkins.
Tessa Nicole Smith, a son, Kaison Paul Smith.
Katelyn Dawn Parece and Kyle Allen Poplin, a son, Lincoln Samuel Poplin.
Shelby Alexis Craven and Kenneth Scott Johnson, a daughter, Peyton Elizabeth Johnson.
Cheyenne Elizabeth (Preece) and Luke Daniel Sturgeon, a daughter, Vera Cheyenne Sturgeon.
OCT. 26
Alberta Marie Adkins, a daughter, Delilah Mae Harris.
Shneekquwa Amir Canady, a daughter, Jaylah Grace Sabin.
Alexis Marie Prince and Cameron Daniel Lee Little, a son, Karson Lane Little.
Aivy Laguras (Mapili) and Trevor Scott Lewis, a daughter, Kinslett Aimery Lewis.
McKenzie RaeAnn (Powell) and George Raymond Lee Fields, a daughter, Olivia May Lou Fields.
OCT. 27
Emily Katherine Jones and Gabriel Cooper Maxie, a son, Daxton Lee Maxie.
Ashley Dawn (Rolfe) and Steven Ray Davis, a daughter, Grace Marie Davis.
Paige Nicole (Vanhoose) and Michael Jeffery Patrick, a daughter, Harper Rose Patrick.
Brittany Nicole (Ross) and Tad Gordon Martin, a daughter, Isla Bee Martin.
Hannah Nicole Hanshaw and Christopher James Brown, a son, Lukas James Brown.
Tiara Paige (Craigo) and Zachery James Braley, a daughter, Nora Belle Braley.
Cassundra Leighanne (Cazad) and Michael Lawrence McKee, a daughter, Ravin Paige McKee.
OCT. 28
Sarah Morgan Peck and Gregory Colby Chaney, a son, Clay Isaac Chaney.
Kendra Michelle (Francis) and John Thomas Newman, a daughter, Delilah Rose Newman.
Kelsey Layne (Whittington) and Clayton Daniel Cook, a son, Griffin Layne Cook.
Chasity Rose Davidson and Ethan Scott Barker, a son, Kolten Scott Barker.
Madeline Gayle Hunter and James Gage Adams, a daughter, Mazelynn Spring Adams.
Madison Brooke Russell, a son, Zaxtynn Dean Russell.
OCT. 29
Megan Rachelle Smith and Clayton Paul Stevens, a son, Waylon Leevi Troy Stevens.
OCT. 30
Cynthia Rose Ackerson and Michael Steven Shope, a son, Henlee Alan Shope.
Harmannie Heaven (Lemaster) and Nicholas Alexander Adkins, a daughter, Leighnie Rose Adkins.
Melinda Ann (Kwiatkowski) and Earl Daniel Turley, a daughter, Nora Jane Turley.
Faith McKenzie Watkins and Blake Edward Clark, a daughter, Piper Blayke Clark.