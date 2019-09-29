Cabell Huntington Hospital
Sept. 15
Grant — Mr. and Mrs. Colin Curtis Grant, a daughter, Molly Jean. Mrs. Grant is the former Shannan Ashley Dillon.
Sept. 16
Adkins — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Ryan Adkins, a son, Bentley Benjamin. Mrs. Adkins is the former Makala Nicole Nelson.
Bradley — James Bradley and Loretta Marlene Parsley, a daughter, Jaci Cole Bradley.
Hill — Jamie Elaine Bias, a daughter, Zoey Grace Hill.
Ross — Jessica Nicole Arthur, a daughter, Aubrey Kay Ross.
Sept. 17
Fizer — Randall Ray Fizer and Leann Marie Fizer, a daughter, Paislee Mae Fizer.
Rutherford — John Tyler Rutherford and Erica Renee Yerian, a son, John Abel Rutherford.
Salmons — Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Eugene Salmons, a son, Mason Carter. Mrs. Salmons is the former Lakyn Marie Parsley.
Sept. 18
Burd — Mr. and Mrs. Raven McKenzie Burd, a daughter, Raya McKenzie. Mrs. Burd is the former Kristiana Dawn Snyder.
Cregut — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Edward Cregut, a son, Zane Micahel. Mrs. Cregut is the former Janet Oriana Peterson.
West — Clinton Lee Simmons and Tearria Nichole West, a son, Odynn Scott West.
Sept. 19
Curtis — Kristin Marie Curtis, a son, Brantlee James Curtis.
Endicott — Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Dave Endicott, a daughter, Amelia Jo. Mrs. Endicott is the former Jacqulyn Paige Newsome.
Grant — Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Scott Grant, a daughter, Whitleigh Joelle. Mrs. Grant is the former Kayla Danielle Sartin.
Travis — Jacob Alec Travis and Jaea Elizabeth Masey, a daughter, Paisley Virginia Travis.
Worden — Christina Dawn Robinson, a son, Kolton Levi Worden.
Sept. 20
Cremeans — Joshua Andrew Cremeans and Carlena Elizabeth Ferraro, a son, Maverick James Cremeans.
Davis — Michael Philip Davis and Megan Nicole Fields, a son, Emmett Michael Davis.
Fannin — Madyson Jane Fannin, a son, Maynard Shannon Edward Fannin.
Johnson — Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Johnson Jr., a son, Porter Wade. Mrs. Johnson is the former Karen Lynn Nelson.
Sept. 22
Brock — Adam Randall Brock and Victoria Davina Yeo, a daughter, Abigail Rita Brock.
Johnson — Lanequa La’Shay Johnson, a son, Jayden De’Wayne Johnson.
Reffitt — Grace Marie Reffitt, a daughter, Katherine Marie Viars Reffitt.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Sept. 13
Barker — Jama Barker and Samantha Barker, a son, Judd Russell Barker.
Sept. 16
Davis — Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Davis, a son, Jack Remi. Mrs. Davis is the former Michelle Brown.
Sept. 19
Dial — Rachel Dial, a daughter, Marlei Kaiah Faith Ferrell.