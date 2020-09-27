St. Mary’s Medical Center
SEPT. 9
Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Lane Waller, a son, Bohannon Lane Waller. Mrs. Waller is the former Mara Nicole Bledsoe.
SEPT. 14
Mr. and Mrs. Adam Jones, a son, Walker Adam. Mrs. Jones is the former Tiffany Renee Lycans.
SEPT. 15
Megan Dobbins and Joshua Lasseter, a daughter, Audrey Kay Lasseter.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
AUG. 24
Antonia Rayee Bryant, a daughter, Dawnrenee Kadence Shepherd.
AUG. 25
Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Andrew McComas, a son, Cohen Arley McComas. Mrs. McComas is the former Brittany Danielle Chaffin.
James Craig Kinser and Crystal Kaylene Mills, a son, Elijah Craig Kinser.
Tara Raquel Steen and Travis Jackson Hinkle, a son, Lennox Jackson Hinkle.
Heather Nichole Worstell and Kenneth Ray Castle, a daughter, Emberly Rayne Castle.
Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt Andrew Thomas, a daughter, Nora Ruth Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is the former Taylor Burke Raines.
AUG. 26
Selena Rose Thompson and Anthony Jerome Cardwell, a son, Christopher Lee Cardwell.
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Andrew Riffle, a daughter, Taia Marie Riffle. Mrs. Riffle is the former Amanda Marie Gilpin.
Jason Dwayne Johnson and Kaitlyn Rose Hammons, a daughter, Eliza Wren Johnson.
Bethany Colleen Russell, a son, William Mason Steen.
AUG. 27
Tanessa Nicole Thacker, a son, Karson Lee Thacker.
Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Benjamin Merritt, a daughter, Amaia Marie Merritt. Mrs. Merritt is the former Tasha Nicole Szeleky.
Mr. and Mrs. Jared Brandon Staten, a son, Luke Everett Staten. Mrs. Staten is the former Kaylin Renee Adkins.
Miranda Jewel Lewis and Jonathan Devon Burkes, a daughter, Niomi Dyvette Burkes.
AUG. 28
Kayla Alexis Manis and Christopher Mark Malone, a daughter, Payton Lewellen Malone.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Curtis Davis, a son, Colt Jamison Davis. Mrs. Davis is the former Jennifer Paige Whitlock.
Noha Tamam Khoury-Bailey and Christopher Michael Bailey, a son, Michael Sameer Khoury Bailey.
Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Morgan Hamrick, a daughter, Kennedy Rhyan Hamrick. Mrs. Hamrick is the former Heather Brooke Adkins.
Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Timothy William Stevens, a daughter, Ayalla Jade Stevens. Mrs. Stevens is the former Tessa Marlene Jacobs.
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Daniel Keeney, a son, Benjamin Kade Keeney. Mrs. Keeney is the former Laura Leigh Ferguson.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wayne Crabtree, a daughter, Elliott Rose Crabtree. Mrs. Crabtree is the former Betsy Ann Dettwiller.
AUG. 29
Jessica Dawn Smoot, a son, Adrien Jamir Smoot.
Mr. and Mrs. Tylor Joseph Elmore, a daughter, Kaylee Jewell Elmore. Mrs. Elmore is the former Alexandria Leighann Stephens.
AUG. 30
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Barrett Elmore, a daughter, Ari Elaine Elmore. Mrs. Elmore is the former Victoria Renee Dent.
AUG. 31
Mr. and Mrs. Jarquez Quincy Samuel, a daughter, Johnova Que Samuel. Mrs. Samuel is the former Jlisa Brooke Marie Samuel.
Brady Sue Shull, a daughter, Aeril Elizabeth Jones.
Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Jordan Hutchison, a daughter, Emerson Rose Hutchison. Mrs. Hutchison is the former Kaytlin Nicole Arthur.
SEPT. 1
Mr. and Mrs. McKinly Michael Pack, a son, Grant Eli Pack. Mrs. Pack is the former Tia Rae Marcum.
Mr. and Mrs. Austin Garret Welsh, a daughter, Palmer Grace Welsh. Mrs. Welsh is the former Courtney Elaine Sherfey.
Mr. and Mrs. Dak Montgomery Jones, a daughter, Emilia Skye Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Amy Margaret Denbow.
Christy Gale Adkins and Jacob Seth Wheeler, a daughter, Joleen Florence Wheeler.
Maryauna Beth Hester and Brandon Scott Lambert, a son, Elijah Luke Lambert.
Mason Kelly Haug and Cody Daniel Maynard, a daughter, Scarlett Amanda Maynard.
Melissa Copley and Austin Dakota Brown, a daughter, Autumn Martha Marie Brown.
SEPT. 2
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lee Gillispie, a son, Damon Michael Gillispie. Mrs. Gillispie is the former Keisha Lynn Jude.
Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Eugene Tabor, a son, Ryder Lee Tabor. Mrs. Tabor is the former Kristen Lee Ferguson.
SEPT. 3
Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Adam Hazlett, a son, Alexander James Hazlett.
Taylor Paige Graley and Thomas Jacob Sowards, a son, Graylon Jacob Sowards.
Ferrol Shella Pauley and Robert Alan Blake III, a son, Axel Wade Blake.
SEPT. 4
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Tyler Gwilliams, a daughter, Mila Rhea Gwilliams. Mrs. Gwilliams is the former Jennifer Lynn Frye.
Cheryl Ann Halcomb and Justin Allen Damron, a son, Gideon Tate Damron.
SEPT. 5
Mr. and Mrs. James Kennith Ferguson, a daughter, Monroe James Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Tori Annette Staley.
Brandi Christine Jenkins, a daughter, Ziilah Mae Jo’Ann Corn.
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Christopher McCormick, a daughter, Omi Lynn Marie McCormick. Mrs. McCormick is the former Dixie Rae Loggins.
Amy Michelle Smith, a daughter, Madison Nichole Jordan.
Lindsey Bertha Cartwright and Todd Allen Gilkerson, a daughter, Ryleigh Nichole Gilkerson.
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Alan Lee Bowen, a daughter, Natalee Rainn Bowen. Mrs. Bowen is the former Shai Lynn Bowen.
Narissa Ann Nunley and Brayden Joe Triplett, a daughter, Everly Jo Triplett.
SEPT. 6
Lauren Faye Long and Jeffrey Michael Sanders II, a son, Kaison Gray Long.
SEPT. 7
Julia Marie Rose, a daughter, Phoebe Lou Rose.
Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Liam King, a daughter, Lalia Brook Giselle King. Mrs. King is the former Vannesa Maria Howard.
Patricia Brooke Elder and Brandon Allen Hanshaw, a son, Kingston Michael Jace Hanshaw.