St. Mary’s Medical Center
OCT. 19
Dewayne and Ashley (Melton) Laverty, a son, Ellis Deacon.
OCT. 24
Thomas and Jordan (Wilson) Drake, a daughter, Salem Grace.
Toni McFarland and Jacob Patrick, a son, Elijah Scott Patrick.
OCT. 27
Robert Lee Filius and Michaela Renee (Hupp) Hawk, a daughter, Karrieonna Olivia Faythe Filius.
OCT. 28
Russell Elijah Quinn Adams and Skyler Madison Hicks, a daughter, Hayden Quinn Adams.
Cory Allen and Kayla Lee (Saunders) Burcham, a daughter, Ava Kay Burcham.
OCT. 29
Adam and Jacqueline (Boyce) Cheshire, a son, Archer Caine Cheshire.
OCT. 30
Aaron Eugene and Ashlea Michelle (Perry) McComas, a son, Stetson Lee McComas.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
OCT. 18
Kristina Alyssa Cremeans and William Clayton Igo III, a son, Jordan Clayton Igo.
OCT. 19
Zackary Austin and Libby Sueann (Adkins) Davis, a son, Josiah Austin Davis.
Joseph Lee and Ashley Nicole (Adkins) Swain, a daughter, Elizabeth Jade Swain.
Amanda Machelle-Lynn Black, a son, Liam Anthony Black.
Tiffany Michelle Burnett and Owen Luther Green, a son, Owen Anthony Green.
OCT. 20
David Michael and Donna Sue (McCormick) Black, a daughter, Davina Michelle Black.
McKala Leighann Adkins and Robert William Robertson, a son, Dominic William Robertson.
David Peter and Katherine Janel (Steele) Rupp, a daughter, Evelyn Olive Rupp.
Robert Dale and Misty Dawn (White) Jenkins Jr., a daughter, Paisley Rae Jenkins.
Timothy Scott and Brooklyn Renee (Adkins) Hall, a daughter, Paisley LaRain Hall.
Colton Scott and Mackenzie Lynn (Holtz) McComas, a son, Shiloh Scott McComas.
Ty Eugene and Jessica Nicole (Borders) Depriest, a son, Tucker Ethan Depriest.
Bradley Joel and Rebekah Maryellen (Perry) Franks, a son, Theodore Lawrence Franks.
OCT. 21
Eric Leander and Olivia Danielle (Trout) Freeman, a daughter, Hazley Marie Freeman.
Jerica Chrystie Taylor, a daughter, Azariah Gabriella Botts.
Jamie Kathryn Lucas and Gregory Paul Smith, a daughter, Harper Eloise Smith.
OCT. 22
Jacob Kristopher and Rachel Elizabeth (England) Day, a daughter, Kinsley Taylor Day.
Lexxus Marie King and Colton Isaiah Singleton, a daughter, Kennedy Ruth Singleton.
Bill Edward and Sara Beth (Robinson) Kellogg, a daughter, Mylee Shae Kellogg.
Sarah Elizabeth Ferguson and Jordan Scott Fry, a daughter, Lillian Kathleen Ferguson-Fry.
OCT. 23
Joseph Daniel and Amanda Katherine (Stephens) Webb, twin daughters, Katherine Grace and Emily Anne Webb.
Andrew Kyle and Tina Ann (Buckler) Glass, a son, Ian Andrew Glass, and a daughter, Ella Jade Glass.
Meghan Hope Roberts, a daughter, McKenzie Nova Humphries.
OCT. 26
Melanie Marshelle Wilcox and Travius Howard Thompson, a son, Jasir Umar Thompson.
Steven Edward and Abbey Nicole (Thompson) Turner, a daughter, Layne Elizabeth Turner.
Michael Alan and Kayla (Davis) Kelley, a daughter, Evelyn Sue Kelley.
OCT. 27
Caitlyn Alexandra Fout, a son, Jeffrey Hudson Miller.
Jordan Tyler and Lacy Chantel (Wiggins) Riggs, a son, Colt Duane Riggs.
Jamie Pierce and Katelin Elizabeth (Williams) Robinson, a son, Ethan Noah Blaine Robinson.
Brian Eugene and Jessie Leah (White) Noble, a daughter, Laci Monroe Noble.
OCT. 28
Erin Elizabeth Freese and Gage Evan Townson, a daughter, Maci Elaine Townson.
Kelsey Dawn Ransbottom and Joshua Zackariah Hulton, a son, Colson Zackariah Hulton.
OCT. 29
Austin Michael and Tabitha Nicole (Stephens) Riley, a daughter, Phoenix Rae-Anne Riley.
James Michael and Dottie Jean (Alley) Messer, a son, Gabriel Alexander Messer.
Andrew Charles and Macy Alexandra (Dyer) Bassler, a daughter, Lucy Gray Bassler.
Allison Faith Truitt, a son, Xander Maddox Hale Truitt.
Erick Donald-Harvey and Rachel Dawn (Simpson) Stevens, a daughter, Harper Grace Stevens.
Melissa Lashell Blake, a daughter, Aaliyah Lashell Blake.
OCT. 30
Nicholas Hill and Catlyn Marie (Hendricks) Giompalo, a daughter, Addison Rose Giompalo.
Halie Marie Depreist, a son, Zaiden Nicholas Depreist.
OCT. 31
Lezlie Nicole Henderson, a son, Carl William Reimche Jr.
Makaylah Nichole Harrison and Xadrien Allen Thibault, a son, Bentley Daniel Allen Thibault.
Judy Gayle Eplin, a daughter, Jennavere Story Eplin.
Justin David and Amy Marie (Darnell) Cunningham, a daughter, Beatrice Ann Cunningham.
Houston Alexander and Whitney Rachelle (Johnson) Bragg, a daughter, Charlotte Lee Bragg
Kyle Justin and Brittany Ann (Hakes) Stover, a daughter, Kylea Lavissy Stover.
NOV. 2
Hayden Tyler Straight and Stephanie Dawn Dement, a son, Colson Jax Straight.
NOV. 3
Danny Ray and Latisha Leann (Dion) Ash Sr., a son, SyLas Reid Ash.
Billy Don and Alicia Nicole (Moses) Spurlock Jr., a daughter, Emily Nicole Spurlock.