St. Mary’s Medical Center

OCT. 19

Dewayne and Ashley (Melton) Laverty, a son, Ellis Deacon.

OCT. 24

Thomas and Jordan (Wilson) Drake, a daughter, Salem Grace.

Toni McFarland and Jacob Patrick, a son, Elijah Scott Patrick.

OCT. 27

Robert Lee Filius and Michaela Renee (Hupp) Hawk, a daughter, Karrieonna Olivia Faythe Filius.

OCT. 28

Russell Elijah Quinn Adams and Skyler Madison Hicks, a daughter, Hayden Quinn Adams.

Cory Allen and Kayla Lee (Saunders) Burcham, a daughter, Ava Kay Burcham.

OCT. 29

Adam and Jacqueline (Boyce) Cheshire, a son, Archer Caine Cheshire.

OCT. 30

Aaron Eugene and Ashlea Michelle (Perry) McComas, a son, Stetson Lee McComas.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

OCT. 18

Kristina Alyssa Cremeans and William Clayton Igo III, a son, Jordan Clayton Igo.

OCT. 19

Zackary Austin and Libby Sueann (Adkins) Davis, a son, Josiah Austin Davis.

Joseph Lee and Ashley Nicole (Adkins) Swain, a daughter, Elizabeth Jade Swain.

Amanda Machelle-Lynn Black, a son, Liam Anthony Black.

Tiffany Michelle Burnett and Owen Luther Green, a son, Owen Anthony Green.

OCT. 20

David Michael and Donna Sue (McCormick) Black, a daughter, Davina Michelle Black.

McKala Leighann Adkins and Robert William Robertson, a son, Dominic William Robertson.

David Peter and Katherine Janel (Steele) Rupp, a daughter, Evelyn Olive Rupp.

Robert Dale and Misty Dawn (White) Jenkins Jr., a daughter, Paisley Rae Jenkins.

Timothy Scott and Brooklyn Renee (Adkins) Hall, a daughter, Paisley LaRain Hall.

Colton Scott and Mackenzie Lynn (Holtz) McComas, a son, Shiloh Scott McComas.

Ty Eugene and Jessica Nicole (Borders) Depriest, a son, Tucker Ethan Depriest.

Bradley Joel and Rebekah Maryellen (Perry) Franks, a son, Theodore Lawrence Franks.

OCT. 21

Eric Leander and Olivia Danielle (Trout) Freeman, a daughter, Hazley Marie Freeman.

Jerica Chrystie Taylor, a daughter, Azariah Gabriella Botts.

Jamie Kathryn Lucas and Gregory Paul Smith, a daughter, Harper Eloise Smith.

OCT. 22

Jacob Kristopher and Rachel Elizabeth (England) Day, a daughter, Kinsley Taylor Day.

Lexxus Marie King and Colton Isaiah Singleton, a daughter, Kennedy Ruth Singleton.

Bill Edward and Sara Beth (Robinson) Kellogg, a daughter, Mylee Shae Kellogg.

Sarah Elizabeth Ferguson and Jordan Scott Fry, a daughter, Lillian Kathleen Ferguson-Fry.

OCT. 23

Joseph Daniel and Amanda Katherine (Stephens) Webb, twin daughters, Katherine Grace and Emily Anne Webb.

Andrew Kyle and Tina Ann (Buckler) Glass, a son, Ian Andrew Glass, and a daughter, Ella Jade Glass.

Meghan Hope Roberts, a daughter, McKenzie Nova Humphries.

OCT. 26

Melanie Marshelle Wilcox and Travius Howard Thompson, a son, Jasir Umar Thompson.

Steven Edward and Abbey Nicole (Thompson) Turner, a daughter, Layne Elizabeth Turner.

Michael Alan and Kayla (Davis) Kelley, a daughter, Evelyn Sue Kelley.

OCT. 27

Caitlyn Alexandra Fout, a son, Jeffrey Hudson Miller.

Jordan Tyler and Lacy Chantel (Wiggins) Riggs, a son, Colt Duane Riggs.

Jamie Pierce and Katelin Elizabeth (Williams) Robinson, a son, Ethan Noah Blaine Robinson.

Brian Eugene and Jessie Leah (White) Noble, a daughter, Laci Monroe Noble.

OCT. 28

Erin Elizabeth Freese and Gage Evan Townson, a daughter, Maci Elaine Townson.

Kelsey Dawn Ransbottom and Joshua Zackariah Hulton, a son, Colson Zackariah Hulton.

OCT. 29

Austin Michael and Tabitha Nicole (Stephens) Riley, a daughter, Phoenix Rae-Anne Riley.

James Michael and Dottie Jean (Alley) Messer, a son, Gabriel Alexander Messer.

Andrew Charles and Macy Alexandra (Dyer) Bassler, a daughter, Lucy Gray Bassler.

Allison Faith Truitt, a son, Xander Maddox Hale Truitt.

Erick Donald-Harvey and Rachel Dawn (Simpson) Stevens, a daughter, Harper Grace Stevens.

Melissa Lashell Blake, a daughter, Aaliyah Lashell Blake.

OCT. 30

Nicholas Hill and Catlyn Marie (Hendricks) Giompalo, a daughter, Addison Rose Giompalo.

Halie Marie Depreist, a son, Zaiden Nicholas Depreist.

OCT. 31

Lezlie Nicole Henderson, a son, Carl William Reimche Jr.

Makaylah Nichole Harrison and Xadrien Allen Thibault, a son, Bentley Daniel Allen Thibault.

Judy Gayle Eplin, a daughter, Jennavere Story Eplin.

Justin David and Amy Marie (Darnell) Cunningham, a daughter, Beatrice Ann Cunningham.

Houston Alexander and Whitney Rachelle (Johnson) Bragg, a daughter, Charlotte Lee Bragg

Kyle Justin and Brittany Ann (Hakes) Stover, a daughter, Kylea Lavissy Stover.

NOV. 2

Hayden Tyler Straight and Stephanie Dawn Dement, a son, Colson Jax Straight.

NOV. 3

Danny Ray and Latisha Leann (Dion) Ash Sr., a son, SyLas Reid Ash.

Billy Don and Alicia Nicole (Moses) Spurlock Jr., a daughter, Emily Nicole Spurlock.

