Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 1:27 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
APRIL 9
Micah Janey and Khalil Adams, a son, Jakobi Scott Adams. Grandparents: Scott and Terri Moore Janey, and Lainy Adams.
APRIL 12
Carrie Marie Cooper and Bucky Edward Beaver, a daughter, Phoenix Willow Sage Beaver.
APRIL 13
Kayla Danae Webb and James Robert Webb, a daughter, Raegynn Dawn Webb. Siblings: Gracynn Lenae Webb. Grandparents: Larry and Donnetta Johnson, Jim Webb and Lisa Kilgore.
APRIL 14
Amber and Summer Bailey, a son, Brix Kane Bailey.
APRIL 14
Amber Dawn Stevens, twin daughter and son, Bailey Dawn Stevens and Ryker Lee Stevens. Siblings: Layne Andrew Stevens. Grandparents: Teresa Chapman, Larry Chapman.
APRIL 14
Susan Jennifer Roberts and Thomas Gregory Roberts, a son, Douglas Thomas Roberts. Siblings: Connor McClellan, Micah McClellan, Abigail Zima, Paylin Roberts. Grandparents: Gail Spears, Douglas Spears, Teresa Roberts and Greg Roberts.
APRIL 15
Shayla Wise and Corey Scarlotti, a daughter, Miley Nicole Scarlotti. Siblings: Gunner Sharp Harlen Scarlotti. Grandparents: Candice Blanton.
APRIL 17
Meghan Nicole Thacker McNeeley and Matthew Christopher McNeeley, a son, Colton Frederick McNeeley. Siblings: Jackson McNeeley and Peyton McNeeley.
APRIL 18
Magen Nashka Gibson and Jarrett Wayne Gibson, a son, Wyatt Layne Gibson. Siblings: Jonah Gibson and Mason Gibson. Grandparents: Keith and Cindy Blake and Wayne and Tammy Gibson.
APRIL 19
Maeghan Graham and William McGuffin, a daughter, Sadie Anna Jane McGuffin. Siblings: Emily McGuffin and Luke McGuffin. Grandparents: Paula Williams, Sarah Spurlock and Richard McGuffin.
APRIL 19
Natasha T. Davis and Daniel Lee Davis, a daughter, Abigail Paige Davis. Grandparents: Timothy Davis, Clifton Singh, Sherry Persaud and Linda Davis.
APRIL 21
Allison Brooke Buckhannon (Garrett) and Brock Aaron Buckhannon, a daughter, Caroline Paige Buckhannon. Grandparents: Joe and Susan Kirtner, Greg and Betsy Garrett, David and Carol Buckhannon.
APRIL 24
Victoria Rose Hale and Casey Daniel Hale, a son, Denim James Ray Hale. Siblings: Cameron Lee Jackson Cobb. Grandparents: Pam Adkins, Terry Hale, James Adkins, Vicki Haynes and Carl Haynes.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.