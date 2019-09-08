CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL

Aug. 11

ADKINS - Stephen Scott Adkins and Victoria Ann Jenkins, a daughter, Haley Jo Adkins.

Aug. 17

SOWARDS - Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Shayne Sowards, a son, Malcom Bo Sowards. Mrs. Sowards is the former Brittany Nicole Stewart.

Aug. 18

FRAZIER - Stephanie Marie Frazier, a son, Kynggston Larnelle Michael Frazier.

MILAM - Halie Dawn Milam, a son, Colton Asher Milam.

TAYLOR - Mr. and Mrs. Travis Lee Taylor, a son, Colton Lee Dean Taylor. Mrs. Taylor is the former Audriauna Grace Marie Friend.

Aug. 19

ADKINS - Mr. and Mrs. Jared Lyle Adkins, a daughter, Finlay Rhys Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Lavara Janc Parsons.

CHANEY - Sarah Morgan Peck and Gregory Colby, a son, Maxwell Colby Chaney.

WARD - Danielle Nicole Boyd and Charles Thomas Ward, a daughter, Aelia Moon Ward.

Aug. 20

LUIKART - Miranda Beth Duncan and Tomothy James Luikart, a son, Kayden Allen Luikart.

VASVARY - Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Lee Vasvary, a daughter, Lily Brynne Vasvary. Mrs. Vasvary is the former Stormi Nicole Webb.

KELLEY - Tabitha Ann Jarrell and Luke Steven Kelley, a daughter, MaeLea Jeann Kelley.

ADAMS - Brittany Nicole McCoy and David Keith Adams, a son, Kason Keith Adams.

BRAGG - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Sean Bragg, a son, Maverick Bronx Bragg. Mrs. Bragg is the former Kelli Paige Messer.

KRUK - Mr. and Mrs. Kennith Channing Kruk, a daughter, Isabell Grace Kruk. Mrs. Kruk is the former Brandi Nicole Adkins.

CRAFT - Alexia Taylor Casteel and Joshua Charles Craft, a son, Branson Lee Craft.

FORBUSH - Mariah Marie Yates, a son, Michael Anthony Russell Forbush.

Aug. 21

PATRICK - Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Eugene Patrick, a daughter, Kenslee Dawn Patrick. Mrs. Patrick is the former Taylor Dawn Burker.

COPLEY - Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Alexander Paul Copley, a son, Alexander Paul Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Ashley Nichole Acord.

CADLE - Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Daniel Cadle, a son, Gunner Zaine Cadle. Mrs. Cadle is the former Felicia LeeAnne Allen.

CHASON - Mr. and Mrs. Orrin Chris Chason, a son, Thorrin Charlee Chason. Mrs. Chason is the former Victoria Lynn Morris.

CHRISTIAN - Rikkie Jowella Adkins and Casey Allen Christian, a daughter, Addilyn Jo Christian.

FORTNER - Samantha Marie Marting and Austin Blaine Fortner, a son, Bryer Blaine Fortner.

Aug. 22

RUNYON - Mr. and Mrs. Philip Zachery Runyon, a daughter, Evelyn Raine Runyon. Mrs. Runyon is the former Chelsey Brooke Brumfield.

CHAPMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Oneal Chapman, a daughter, Dixie Rose Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is the former Megan Noel Brumfield.

WAUGH - Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Morgan Waugh, a daughter, Alaina Hope Waugh. Mrs. Waugh is the former Kalyn Nicole Adams.

ROBERTSON - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Travis Robertson, a daughter, Kenzi Nicole Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is the former Brittany Nicole Elder.

THOMAS - Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Edmund Thomas, a son, Elijah Beau Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is the former Susan Elizabeth Simmons.

Aug. 23

ROBERTSON - Mr. and Mrs. Jerrod Seth Robertson, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is the former Brianna Morgan Arnoldt.

BLAIR - Leatha Mae Mitchell and Zachary Tyler Blair, a daughter, Aalayah Mae Blair.

ELKINS - Mikayla Rae Thompson and Nicholas Eli Elkins, a daughter, Emma Grace Elkins.

PETERS - Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Peters, a son, Tommy David Peters Alzate. Mrs. Peters is the former Luisa Fernanda Alzate Hernandez.

WEBB - Shariya Kay'Lee Moss and Lorenzo Marcel Webb, a son, Lorenzo Marcel Webb Jr.

Aug. 24

MIDKIFF - Harold Roy Midkiff Jr. and Michelle Lee Stull, a son Elijah Ray Midkiff.

MULLINS - Mr. and Mrs. Philip James Mullins, a daughter, Everleigh Blake Mullins. Mrs. Mullins is the former Julie Paige Lombardo.

FREEMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Tamlin Cheyne Scott Freeman, a son, Waylon Cheyne Freeman. Mrs. Freeman is the former Chandra Renee Vaughan.

OTWORTH - Mr. and Mrs. Trever Patrick Otworth, a daughter, Sairah Lorraine Otworth. Mrs. Otworth is the former Brooklynn Nichole Kingery.

Aug. 25

HAYES - Mr. and Mrs. James Lloyd Hayes, a son, Dillon Lloyd. Mrs. Hayes is the former Emalee Grace Steel.

WILES - Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Joseph Wiles, a son, Graeson Steel. Mrs. Wiles is the former Ashley Bryanne Booton.

Aug. 26

HAGEN - Mr. and Jeffrey Scott Hagen, a daughter, Ava Alliana. Mrs. Hagen is the former April Dawn Cook.

LINDSEY - Mr. and Mrs. Chase Thomas Lindsey, a son, Shepherd Cru. Mrs. Lindsey is the former Chelsea Rachelle Seay.

SIMMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Eric Nye Simmons, a daughter, Riley Mae. Mrs. Simmons is the former Summer Kathleen Ball.

THORNTON - Emily Katherine Perks, a son, Amos Hershel Lee Thornton.

Aug. 27.

CHINN - Teilar McKenzie Muhammad, a daughter, Saevyn Grayce Chinn.

DALTON - Johnathan Lee Dalton and Autumn Nicolle Tucker, a son, Luke Waylon Dalton.

HOGSETT - Mr. and Mrs. Cody Seth Hogsett, a son, Nolan Brian. Mrs. Hogsett is the former Breanna Leigh Skeens.

MEADOWS - Brittany Janell Acker, a daughter, Emberly Janea Rose Meadows.

MERRITT - Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Scott Merritt, a daughter, Eleanor Ann. Mrs. Merritt is the former Patricia Nicole Dotson.

LEONARD - Mr. and Mrs. Antwone Calvin Leonard, a daughter, Jemma Raine. Mrs. Leonard is the former Algene Darlene Esque.

Aug. 28

TERRY - Anthony Scott Terry and Brande Riane Ansell, a son, Bentley Scott Terry.

Aug. 29

HICKS - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Mackenzie Hicks, a son, Kody Andrew. Mrs. Hicks is the former Abigail Grace Daniel.

LITCHFIELD - Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Shay Litchfield, a daughter, Story Hayes. Mrs. Litchfield is the former Lindsey Renae Adkins.

SMOOT - Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lee Smoot, a son, Tharin Maverick. Mrs. Smoot is the former Kristina Richelle Smith.

Aug. 30

BENNETT - Trystian Matthew Roberts-Hart and Kaitlyn Elisabeth Marie Bennett, a daughter, Makynlee Rae Bennett.

CALLICOAT - Mr. and Mrs. William David Callicoat, a son, Austin David. Mrs. Callicoat is the former Megan Nicole Rigney.

CAMPBELL - Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Wesley Campbell, a son, Wesley Owen. Mrs. Campbell is the former Valerie Nicole Windhorst.

HARRIS - Jordan Spence Harris and Bonny MacKinsey Sheets, a daughter, Olyvia Quinn Harris.

JOHNSON - Eugene Allen Johnson, II and Amber Lynn Chadwell, a son, Kade Michael Johnson.

STINNET - Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Courtland Stinnet, a son, Pierce Reid. Mrs. Stinnet is the former Sara Leigh Schofield.

SPURLOCK - Cassandra Nicole Spurlock, a son, Josiah Zeus Spurlock.

TAYLOR - Alanna Jean Salyers, a daughter, Ka'Mya Ceanna Jo Taylor.

Aug. 31

THACKER - Jared Ray Thacker and Lindsey Natia Eddy, a son, Isaac Ray Thacker.

ST. MARY'S MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 24

HAGER - Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Hager, a daughter, Lyla Marie Hager. Mrs. Hager is the former Brittany Hughes.

Aug. 25

SPURLOCK - Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Spurlock, a son Shepherd Lee Spurlock. Mrs. Spurlock is the former Jessica Quick.

Aug. 26

WHEELER - Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Wheeler, a son Wyatt Oliver. Mrs. Wheeler is the former Brittany Bella.

Aug. 28

FARLEY - Tyler Keith Farley and Briana Nichole Ross, a son, Milo Keith Farley.

MUSSER - Taylor Musser and Chelsea O'Shields, a son, Carter Nicholas Gage Musser.

Aug. 31.

COOK - Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Cook, a son, Braydon Cole. Mrs. Cook is the former Kallie Porter.

YOUNG - Mr. and Mrs. Stephan Young, a son, Maddox Noah. Mrs. Young is the former Paige Sansom.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.