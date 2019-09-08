CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
Aug. 11
ADKINS - Stephen Scott Adkins and Victoria Ann Jenkins, a daughter, Haley Jo Adkins.
Aug. 17
SOWARDS - Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Shayne Sowards, a son, Malcom Bo Sowards. Mrs. Sowards is the former Brittany Nicole Stewart.
Aug. 18
FRAZIER - Stephanie Marie Frazier, a son, Kynggston Larnelle Michael Frazier.
MILAM - Halie Dawn Milam, a son, Colton Asher Milam.
TAYLOR - Mr. and Mrs. Travis Lee Taylor, a son, Colton Lee Dean Taylor. Mrs. Taylor is the former Audriauna Grace Marie Friend.
Aug. 19
ADKINS - Mr. and Mrs. Jared Lyle Adkins, a daughter, Finlay Rhys Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Lavara Janc Parsons.
CHANEY - Sarah Morgan Peck and Gregory Colby, a son, Maxwell Colby Chaney.
WARD - Danielle Nicole Boyd and Charles Thomas Ward, a daughter, Aelia Moon Ward.
Aug. 20
LUIKART - Miranda Beth Duncan and Tomothy James Luikart, a son, Kayden Allen Luikart.
VASVARY - Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Lee Vasvary, a daughter, Lily Brynne Vasvary. Mrs. Vasvary is the former Stormi Nicole Webb.
KELLEY - Tabitha Ann Jarrell and Luke Steven Kelley, a daughter, MaeLea Jeann Kelley.
ADAMS - Brittany Nicole McCoy and David Keith Adams, a son, Kason Keith Adams.
BRAGG - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Sean Bragg, a son, Maverick Bronx Bragg. Mrs. Bragg is the former Kelli Paige Messer.
KRUK - Mr. and Mrs. Kennith Channing Kruk, a daughter, Isabell Grace Kruk. Mrs. Kruk is the former Brandi Nicole Adkins.
CRAFT - Alexia Taylor Casteel and Joshua Charles Craft, a son, Branson Lee Craft.
FORBUSH - Mariah Marie Yates, a son, Michael Anthony Russell Forbush.
Aug. 21
PATRICK - Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Eugene Patrick, a daughter, Kenslee Dawn Patrick. Mrs. Patrick is the former Taylor Dawn Burker.
COPLEY - Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Alexander Paul Copley, a son, Alexander Paul Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Ashley Nichole Acord.
CADLE - Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Daniel Cadle, a son, Gunner Zaine Cadle. Mrs. Cadle is the former Felicia LeeAnne Allen.
CHASON - Mr. and Mrs. Orrin Chris Chason, a son, Thorrin Charlee Chason. Mrs. Chason is the former Victoria Lynn Morris.
CHRISTIAN - Rikkie Jowella Adkins and Casey Allen Christian, a daughter, Addilyn Jo Christian.
FORTNER - Samantha Marie Marting and Austin Blaine Fortner, a son, Bryer Blaine Fortner.
Aug. 22
RUNYON - Mr. and Mrs. Philip Zachery Runyon, a daughter, Evelyn Raine Runyon. Mrs. Runyon is the former Chelsey Brooke Brumfield.
CHAPMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Oneal Chapman, a daughter, Dixie Rose Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is the former Megan Noel Brumfield.
WAUGH - Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Morgan Waugh, a daughter, Alaina Hope Waugh. Mrs. Waugh is the former Kalyn Nicole Adams.
ROBERTSON - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Travis Robertson, a daughter, Kenzi Nicole Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is the former Brittany Nicole Elder.
THOMAS - Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Edmund Thomas, a son, Elijah Beau Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is the former Susan Elizabeth Simmons.
Aug. 23
ROBERTSON - Mr. and Mrs. Jerrod Seth Robertson, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is the former Brianna Morgan Arnoldt.
BLAIR - Leatha Mae Mitchell and Zachary Tyler Blair, a daughter, Aalayah Mae Blair.
ELKINS - Mikayla Rae Thompson and Nicholas Eli Elkins, a daughter, Emma Grace Elkins.
PETERS - Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Peters, a son, Tommy David Peters Alzate. Mrs. Peters is the former Luisa Fernanda Alzate Hernandez.
WEBB - Shariya Kay'Lee Moss and Lorenzo Marcel Webb, a son, Lorenzo Marcel Webb Jr.
Aug. 24
MIDKIFF - Harold Roy Midkiff Jr. and Michelle Lee Stull, a son Elijah Ray Midkiff.
MULLINS - Mr. and Mrs. Philip James Mullins, a daughter, Everleigh Blake Mullins. Mrs. Mullins is the former Julie Paige Lombardo.
FREEMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Tamlin Cheyne Scott Freeman, a son, Waylon Cheyne Freeman. Mrs. Freeman is the former Chandra Renee Vaughan.
OTWORTH - Mr. and Mrs. Trever Patrick Otworth, a daughter, Sairah Lorraine Otworth. Mrs. Otworth is the former Brooklynn Nichole Kingery.
Aug. 25
HAYES - Mr. and Mrs. James Lloyd Hayes, a son, Dillon Lloyd. Mrs. Hayes is the former Emalee Grace Steel.
WILES - Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Joseph Wiles, a son, Graeson Steel. Mrs. Wiles is the former Ashley Bryanne Booton.
Aug. 26
HAGEN - Mr. and Jeffrey Scott Hagen, a daughter, Ava Alliana. Mrs. Hagen is the former April Dawn Cook.
LINDSEY - Mr. and Mrs. Chase Thomas Lindsey, a son, Shepherd Cru. Mrs. Lindsey is the former Chelsea Rachelle Seay.
SIMMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Eric Nye Simmons, a daughter, Riley Mae. Mrs. Simmons is the former Summer Kathleen Ball.
THORNTON - Emily Katherine Perks, a son, Amos Hershel Lee Thornton.
Aug. 27.
CHINN - Teilar McKenzie Muhammad, a daughter, Saevyn Grayce Chinn.
DALTON - Johnathan Lee Dalton and Autumn Nicolle Tucker, a son, Luke Waylon Dalton.
HOGSETT - Mr. and Mrs. Cody Seth Hogsett, a son, Nolan Brian. Mrs. Hogsett is the former Breanna Leigh Skeens.
MEADOWS - Brittany Janell Acker, a daughter, Emberly Janea Rose Meadows.
MERRITT - Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Scott Merritt, a daughter, Eleanor Ann. Mrs. Merritt is the former Patricia Nicole Dotson.
LEONARD - Mr. and Mrs. Antwone Calvin Leonard, a daughter, Jemma Raine. Mrs. Leonard is the former Algene Darlene Esque.
Aug. 28
TERRY - Anthony Scott Terry and Brande Riane Ansell, a son, Bentley Scott Terry.
Aug. 29
HICKS - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Mackenzie Hicks, a son, Kody Andrew. Mrs. Hicks is the former Abigail Grace Daniel.
LITCHFIELD - Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Shay Litchfield, a daughter, Story Hayes. Mrs. Litchfield is the former Lindsey Renae Adkins.
SMOOT - Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lee Smoot, a son, Tharin Maverick. Mrs. Smoot is the former Kristina Richelle Smith.
Aug. 30
BENNETT - Trystian Matthew Roberts-Hart and Kaitlyn Elisabeth Marie Bennett, a daughter, Makynlee Rae Bennett.
CALLICOAT - Mr. and Mrs. William David Callicoat, a son, Austin David. Mrs. Callicoat is the former Megan Nicole Rigney.
CAMPBELL - Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Wesley Campbell, a son, Wesley Owen. Mrs. Campbell is the former Valerie Nicole Windhorst.
HARRIS - Jordan Spence Harris and Bonny MacKinsey Sheets, a daughter, Olyvia Quinn Harris.
JOHNSON - Eugene Allen Johnson, II and Amber Lynn Chadwell, a son, Kade Michael Johnson.
STINNET - Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Courtland Stinnet, a son, Pierce Reid. Mrs. Stinnet is the former Sara Leigh Schofield.
SPURLOCK - Cassandra Nicole Spurlock, a son, Josiah Zeus Spurlock.
TAYLOR - Alanna Jean Salyers, a daughter, Ka'Mya Ceanna Jo Taylor.
Aug. 31
THACKER - Jared Ray Thacker and Lindsey Natia Eddy, a son, Isaac Ray Thacker.
ST. MARY'S MEDICAL CENTER
Aug. 24
HAGER - Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Hager, a daughter, Lyla Marie Hager. Mrs. Hager is the former Brittany Hughes.
Aug. 25
SPURLOCK - Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Spurlock, a son Shepherd Lee Spurlock. Mrs. Spurlock is the former Jessica Quick.
Aug. 26
WHEELER - Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Wheeler, a son Wyatt Oliver. Mrs. Wheeler is the former Brittany Bella.
Aug. 28
FARLEY - Tyler Keith Farley and Briana Nichole Ross, a son, Milo Keith Farley.
MUSSER - Taylor Musser and Chelsea O'Shields, a son, Carter Nicholas Gage Musser.
Aug. 31.
COOK - Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Cook, a son, Braydon Cole. Mrs. Cook is the former Kallie Porter.
YOUNG - Mr. and Mrs. Stephan Young, a son, Maddox Noah. Mrs. Young is the former Paige Sansom.