St. Mary’s Medical Center

SEPT. 8

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Darrell Miller II, a son, Davis Steven Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Tiffany Gooderham.

Kasey Daniels and Brandon Stephenson, a son, Michael Logan-Shane Stephenson.

Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Blevins, a son, Joseph Ollivander Blevins. Mrs. Blevins is the former Kimberly Moore.

SEPT. 9

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Heineman, a son, Bode Michael Heineman. Mrs. Heineman is the former Tarabeth Brumfield.

Mr. and Mrs. John Fanelli, a son, Nathaniel Mark Fanelli. Mrs. Fanelli is the former Julia Galloway.

Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Lane Waller, a son, Bohannon Lane Walker. Mrs. Waller is the former Mara Nicole Bledsoe.

SEPT. 10

Mariah (Roberts) Dotson and Duane Taylor, a son, Duane Clyde Taylor II.

