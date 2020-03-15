Cabell Huntington Hospital
Feb. 23
Perry — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Dale Perry, a son, Owen Dale Perry. Mrs. Perry is the former Jackie Nadean Chambers.
Feb. 24
Stefanides — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Francis Stefanides, a daughter, Watson Reid Stefanides. Mrs. Stefanides is the former Christy Marie Bollinger.
Mayo — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Mayo II, a son, Jayce Quentin Mayo. Mrs. Mayo is the former Jessica Nicole Riggs.
Triplett — Mr. and Mrs. Terrence Wayne Triplett Jr., a daughter, Eva Gwenivere Triplett. Mrs. Triplett is the former Sarah Jane Lynch.
Feb. 25
Sowards — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kyle Sowards, a son, Deegan David-Keith Sowards. Mrs. Sowards is the former Makala Renee Robinson.
Feb. 26
Collins — Mr. and Mrs. William Ernest Collins, a daughter, Maci Rae Collins. Mrs. Collins is the former Melissa Jo Marcum.
Feb. 27
Salmons — Mr. and Mrs. Max Damien Salmons, a son, Lincoln Hendrix Cage Salmons. Mrs. Salmons is the former Taria Lucille Maynard.
Reed — Bianca Gabrielle Reed, a son, Beckham Grey Reed.
Burgess — Trustin Edward Burgess and Nicole Lindsay Beckett, a son, Aidan Hensley Burgess.
Chaney — Emily Marie Dial, a daughter, Mia June Chaney.
Feb. 28
Ball — Mr. and Mrs. Chad Michael Ball, a son, Lochlan Michael Ball. Mrs. Ball is the former Jennifer Ann Hatfield.
Canterbury — Mr. and Mrs. Luke Thomas Canterbury, a daughter, Jane Catherine Canterbury. Mrs. Canterbury is the former Tiffany Ann Pruim.
Feb. 29
Russell — Mr. and Mrs. Brian Zacchary Russell, a son, Dane Zacchary Russell. Mrs. Russell is the former Elizabeth Ann Workman.
March 1
Wireman — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Lee Wireman, a daughter, Marissa Alice Wireman. Mrs. Wireman is the former Kayla Mackenzie Bays.
March 2
Willoughby — Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Willoughby, a daughter, Elouise Faye Willoughby. Mrs. Willoughby is the former Alisha Faye Wells.
March 3
Hatfield — Pauline Elizabeth King & Barry Lee Hatfield Jr., a daughter, Lexxis Marie Hatfield.
Weaver — Hannah Michelle Weaver, a son, Elijah Roy Weaver.
Barnett — Cara Jordain Johnson and Frank Landon Barnett, a daughter, Landree Breez Barnett.
March 4
Weaver — Kelly Marie Sparks and Christopher Scott Weaver, a son, Layne Scott Weaver.
Kennedy — Mr. and Mrs. Colin James Kennedy, a daughter, Maya James Kennedy. Mrs. Kennedy is the former Amy Leeann Shafer.
O’Brien — Mr. and Mrs. Colton Blake O’Brien, a daughter, Apphia Rain O’Brien. Mrs. O’Brien is the former Kayla Marie Testa.
Johnson — Abagail Savannah Cochran and Mitchell Edward Johnson, a son, Brantley Lee Johnson.
March 5
Pyles — Jessica Nicole Austin and Larry Don Pyles III, a daughter, Briar Coatney Pyles.
Williams — Molly Dee May Adkins and Joshua Barry Williams, a son, Aiden Jay Curtis Williams.
Kennedy — Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Shane Kennedy, a daughter, Alexis Loren Kennedy. Mrs. Kennedy is the former Cassidy Lynn Carroll.
Samples — Mr. and Mrs. Keith Paul Lee Samples, a son, Damon Keith Sterling Samples. Mrs. Samples is the former Margaret Renee Ellis.
March 6
Hammond — Mr. and Mrs. Gavin Gale Heath Hammond, a daughter, Ellynna Kay Hammond. Mrs. Hammond is the former Savannah Leshae McCaffrey.
Brownfield — Mr. and Mrs. Jared Thomas Brownfield, a son, Samuel Thomas Brownfield. Mrs. Brownfield is the former Brittany Morgan Twohig.
Brewer — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Andrew Brewer, a daughter, Liesel June Brewer. Mrs. Brewer is the former Hannah Grace Yingling.
Pauley — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Brett Pauley, a daughter, Emory Kay Pauley, and a son, Uriah Brett Pauley. Mrs. Pauley is the former Ariene Elaine Wiley.
March 7
Burkhammer — Mr. and Mrs. Casey Blair Burkhammer, a daughter, Stella Mae Burkhammer. Mrs. Burkhammer is the former Adriana Christine Griffin.
Duede — Erika Kristian Duede, a daughter, Hadley Rey Duede.
March 8
Fout — Mr and Mrs. Benjamin James Fout, a daughter, Maleigha Jo Fout. Mrs. Fout is the former Kayla Paige Adkins.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Feb. 24
James — Mr. and Mrs. John James, a daughter, Lena Marie James. Mrs. James is the former Michelle Arcure.
Feb. 26
Donathan — Keely Kerns and Clinton Donathan, a son, Kason Aaron Donathan.
Scragg — Morgan Sampson and Zachary Scragg, a son, Dakota Michael Scragg.
March 3
Tardy — Ariel Meeks and John Tardy, a son, Oliver Memphis Tardy.
March 4
Johnson — Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Johnson, a son, Carter Knight Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is the former Elizabeth Sullivan.
March 5
Fuller — Taylor Clark and Derek Fuller, a son, Tate Monroe Fuller.