St. Mary’s Medical Center

OCT. 12

Kristin Pancake and Aaron Sanders, a son, Kooper Lee Sanders.

OCT. 15

Ash Patrick Schade, a daughter, Ronan Shiva Schade.

OCT. 16

Tiffany Mcguire and Garrett Hodges, a son, Grayson Lee Hodges.

Jessica (Butcher) Bundy and William Jackson, a son, William Isaiah Jackson.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

OCT. 12

Olivia Eve Taylor and Danny Kyle Terry, a son, Silas Lee Terry.

OCT. 13

Joseph Clifford and Samantha Jo (Rayburn) Crawford III, a son, Theodore Dale Crawford.

Christopher Kent and Tonya Lynn (Tucker) Fleming, a daughter, Callie Kent Fleming.

Brady Alexander and Skye Alexandria (Smith) Reymond, a daughter, Kinley Eva Reymond.

Elias Gabriel and Mallory Raye (Morris) Beacom, a son, Boston Elliot Beacom.

Cecil Stanford and Tiffany Dawn (Adkins) Hopkins Jr., a daughter, Serenity Danielle Brooklyn Hopkins.

Mathew Dale and Kara Marie (Riley) Garrison, a son, Mavrik Gray Garrison.

Stephan Ryan and Rhonda Leann (Martin) Vickers, a son, Lev Elliot Vickers.

Jonathan Fitzgerald Kennedy and Debbie Lynn (Cochran) McNeeley, a daughter, Abigail Sue McNeeley.

OCT. 14

Noel Shirley Maynard and Tristen David O’Bryan, a son, Colson Charlie-Jay O’Bryan.

Marcella Grace Sottosanti and Benjamin Andrew McCune, a daughter, Gracelynn Margaret McCune.

Gregory Micheal and Marissa Dawn (Pauley) Bentley, a son, River Grey Bentley.

OCT. 15

Melannie Shania Fraley, a daughter, Sybil Iris Fraley.

Roger Gene and Mary Elizabeth (Cook) Francis, a son, Chase Gene Francis.

Robert Patrick and Michelle Lee (Bumgarner) Thomas, a son, Cole Robert Thomas.

Madison Paige Chapman and Stephen Harrison Hamer, a daughter, Adalee James Hamer.

OCT. 16

Brandon Todd and Victoria Hope (Davidson) Dillon, a daughter, Oaklynn Grace Dillon.

Collin Lawrence and Brienna Rae (Bayly) McClelland, a son, Soren Joseph Bayly McClelland.

Brittany Lynn Copodonna and Lee Jacob Kirk, a son, Jaymason Wyatt Lee Kirk.

Alexis Kerigan Farmer and Jameson Hunter Hall, a daughter, Scarlett Jo’Rose Hall.

MacKenzie Brooke Cooper and Douglas Cole Whitney, a son, Jasper Cole Whitney.

OCT. 17

Derek Jay and Allison Denise (Lemons) Wagoner, a son, Mason Scott Wagoner.

Steven Jamaal and Chelsea Lou (Joslin) Smith Sr., a son, Raiden Atlas Smith.

Tabitha Norma Jean Hodges and Christopher Nolan Toppings, a daughter, Brooklyn Shae Toppings.

Kali Briann (Forinash) Lapsley, a son, Ty’Vontaé Aires Osias Sayles.

