St. Mary’s Medical Center
OCT. 12
Kristin Pancake and Aaron Sanders, a son, Kooper Lee Sanders.
OCT. 15
Ash Patrick Schade, a daughter, Ronan Shiva Schade.
OCT. 16
Tiffany Mcguire and Garrett Hodges, a son, Grayson Lee Hodges.
Jessica (Butcher) Bundy and William Jackson, a son, William Isaiah Jackson.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
OCT. 12
Olivia Eve Taylor and Danny Kyle Terry, a son, Silas Lee Terry.
OCT. 13
Joseph Clifford and Samantha Jo (Rayburn) Crawford III, a son, Theodore Dale Crawford.
Christopher Kent and Tonya Lynn (Tucker) Fleming, a daughter, Callie Kent Fleming.
Brady Alexander and Skye Alexandria (Smith) Reymond, a daughter, Kinley Eva Reymond.
Elias Gabriel and Mallory Raye (Morris) Beacom, a son, Boston Elliot Beacom.
Cecil Stanford and Tiffany Dawn (Adkins) Hopkins Jr., a daughter, Serenity Danielle Brooklyn Hopkins.
Mathew Dale and Kara Marie (Riley) Garrison, a son, Mavrik Gray Garrison.
Stephan Ryan and Rhonda Leann (Martin) Vickers, a son, Lev Elliot Vickers.
Jonathan Fitzgerald Kennedy and Debbie Lynn (Cochran) McNeeley, a daughter, Abigail Sue McNeeley.
OCT. 14
Noel Shirley Maynard and Tristen David O’Bryan, a son, Colson Charlie-Jay O’Bryan.
Marcella Grace Sottosanti and Benjamin Andrew McCune, a daughter, Gracelynn Margaret McCune.
Gregory Micheal and Marissa Dawn (Pauley) Bentley, a son, River Grey Bentley.
OCT. 15
Melannie Shania Fraley, a daughter, Sybil Iris Fraley.
Roger Gene and Mary Elizabeth (Cook) Francis, a son, Chase Gene Francis.
Robert Patrick and Michelle Lee (Bumgarner) Thomas, a son, Cole Robert Thomas.
Madison Paige Chapman and Stephen Harrison Hamer, a daughter, Adalee James Hamer.
OCT. 16
Brandon Todd and Victoria Hope (Davidson) Dillon, a daughter, Oaklynn Grace Dillon.
Collin Lawrence and Brienna Rae (Bayly) McClelland, a son, Soren Joseph Bayly McClelland.
Brittany Lynn Copodonna and Lee Jacob Kirk, a son, Jaymason Wyatt Lee Kirk.
Alexis Kerigan Farmer and Jameson Hunter Hall, a daughter, Scarlett Jo’Rose Hall.
MacKenzie Brooke Cooper and Douglas Cole Whitney, a son, Jasper Cole Whitney.
OCT. 17
Derek Jay and Allison Denise (Lemons) Wagoner, a son, Mason Scott Wagoner.
Steven Jamaal and Chelsea Lou (Joslin) Smith Sr., a son, Raiden Atlas Smith.
Tabitha Norma Jean Hodges and Christopher Nolan Toppings, a daughter, Brooklyn Shae Toppings.
Kali Briann (Forinash) Lapsley, a son, Ty’Vontaé Aires Osias Sayles.