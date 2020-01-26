Cabell Huntington Hospital

Nov. 23

Brunton — Crystal Gail Cremeans and Joshua Michael Brunton, a son, Clayton Logan Brunton.

Jan. 13

Hill — Erica Dawn Collins, a daughter, Tessa Dawn Hill

Jan. 14

Miller — Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Scott Miller, a son, Rylan Scott Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Kristen Ann Schaffer.

Wallace — Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Allen Wallace, a daughter, Ellie Grace Wallace. Mrs. Wallace is the former Paige Nicole Tackett.

GILES — Mr. and Mrs. Brian Michael Giles, a son, Austin Mitchell Giles. Mrs. Giles is the former Adrian Michelle Meddings.

Workman — Maranda Lynn Hinkle, a son, Jerry Allen Workman.

Jan. 15

Malik — Mr. and Mrs. Sohaib Khalid Malik, a daughter, Nora Aizah Malik. Mrs. Malik is the former Sophia Mehk Anwar.

Adams — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Franklin Adams III, a daughter, KaraLynn June Adams. Mrs. Adams is the former Caitlin Danielle Williams.

Wilson — Amanda Marie Noble, a daughter, Alexandria Lynn Wilson.

Mitchell — Davidia Jannelle Mills and Marshall Leray Mitchell, a daughter, Ze’Kyrah Le’Shay Mills Mitchell.

Baisden — Britney Joleene Hinkle and Byron Odell Baisden, a daughter, Carlena Joleene Baisden.

Ferguson — Mr. and Mrs. Adam Michael Ferguson, a son, Felix Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Kara Michelle Campbell.

Jan. 16

Barham — Mr. & Mrs. Kristopher David Barham, a daughter, Lacie Faye Barham. Mrs. Barham is the former Chelsea Hanna Mayes.

Roberts — Jariah Whitlee Dobbs and Dylan Brady Roberts, a daughter, Star Majoras Rainn Roberts.

Jude — Mr. and Mrs. John Russell Jude, a daughter, Raegan LouAnn Jude. Mrs. Jude is the former Kendra Kay Bailey.

Mercer — Raven Hazel Shull and Adam Leroy Mercer, a daughter, Natalie Hope Mercer.

Ratcliff — Hope Rachelle Ratcliff, a son, Elijah Le’Sean Ratcliff.

Jan. 17

Henderson — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Joseph Henderson, a son, Liam Truman Henderson. Mrs. Henderson is the former Brittany Nicole Gill.

Woods — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Eugene Woods, a daughter, Peyton Dale Woods. Mrs. Woods is the former Courtney Madison Bamer.

Jan. 18

Lamp — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Downey Lamp, a daughter, Elizabeth Morgan Lamp. Mrs. Lamp is the former Kathryn Cain Davis.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Jan. 14

Walters — Monica Lena Gissell and Joshua Adam Walter, a son, Memphis Grey Walters.

Hanlin — Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Edward Hanlin III, a son, Wayne Edward Hanlin IV. Mrs. Hanlin is the former Caitlin Nicole Maynard.

Jan. 16

Anderson — Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Anderson, a daughter, Reagan Marie Anderson. Mrs. Anderson is the former Andrea Lewis.

Jan. 17

Worsely — Amanda Lyttle and Damion Worsley, a daughter, Mya Noel Worsley.

