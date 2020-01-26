Cabell Huntington Hospital
Nov. 23
Brunton — Crystal Gail Cremeans and Joshua Michael Brunton, a son, Clayton Logan Brunton.
Jan. 13
Hill — Erica Dawn Collins, a daughter, Tessa Dawn Hill
Jan. 14
Miller — Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Scott Miller, a son, Rylan Scott Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Kristen Ann Schaffer.
Wallace — Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Allen Wallace, a daughter, Ellie Grace Wallace. Mrs. Wallace is the former Paige Nicole Tackett.
GILES — Mr. and Mrs. Brian Michael Giles, a son, Austin Mitchell Giles. Mrs. Giles is the former Adrian Michelle Meddings.
Workman — Maranda Lynn Hinkle, a son, Jerry Allen Workman.
Jan. 15
Malik — Mr. and Mrs. Sohaib Khalid Malik, a daughter, Nora Aizah Malik. Mrs. Malik is the former Sophia Mehk Anwar.
Adams — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Franklin Adams III, a daughter, KaraLynn June Adams. Mrs. Adams is the former Caitlin Danielle Williams.
Wilson — Amanda Marie Noble, a daughter, Alexandria Lynn Wilson.
Mitchell — Davidia Jannelle Mills and Marshall Leray Mitchell, a daughter, Ze’Kyrah Le’Shay Mills Mitchell.
Baisden — Britney Joleene Hinkle and Byron Odell Baisden, a daughter, Carlena Joleene Baisden.
Ferguson — Mr. and Mrs. Adam Michael Ferguson, a son, Felix Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Kara Michelle Campbell.
Jan. 16
Barham — Mr. & Mrs. Kristopher David Barham, a daughter, Lacie Faye Barham. Mrs. Barham is the former Chelsea Hanna Mayes.
Roberts — Jariah Whitlee Dobbs and Dylan Brady Roberts, a daughter, Star Majoras Rainn Roberts.
Jude — Mr. and Mrs. John Russell Jude, a daughter, Raegan LouAnn Jude. Mrs. Jude is the former Kendra Kay Bailey.
Mercer — Raven Hazel Shull and Adam Leroy Mercer, a daughter, Natalie Hope Mercer.
Ratcliff — Hope Rachelle Ratcliff, a son, Elijah Le’Sean Ratcliff.
Jan. 17
Henderson — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Joseph Henderson, a son, Liam Truman Henderson. Mrs. Henderson is the former Brittany Nicole Gill.
Woods — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Eugene Woods, a daughter, Peyton Dale Woods. Mrs. Woods is the former Courtney Madison Bamer.
Jan. 18
Lamp — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Downey Lamp, a daughter, Elizabeth Morgan Lamp. Mrs. Lamp is the former Kathryn Cain Davis.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Jan. 14
Walters — Monica Lena Gissell and Joshua Adam Walter, a son, Memphis Grey Walters.
Hanlin — Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Edward Hanlin III, a son, Wayne Edward Hanlin IV. Mrs. Hanlin is the former Caitlin Nicole Maynard.
Jan. 16
Anderson — Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Anderson, a daughter, Reagan Marie Anderson. Mrs. Anderson is the former Andrea Lewis.
Jan. 17
Worsely — Amanda Lyttle and Damion Worsley, a daughter, Mya Noel Worsley.