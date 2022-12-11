Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
NOV. 30
Annessa Leeanne Randolph and William Maxwell Harper, a daughter, McKenna Falon-Bae Harper. Siblings: Justin Randolph II. Grandparents: Regina Anderson and Tina King.
DEC. 2
Lakin Marie Van Horn and Sonny James Van Horn Jr., a daughter, Juliana Marie Van Horn. Grandparents: Drema Hill, David Hill, and Sonny Van Horn.
DEC. 7
Amanda Gale McBride and Cody James McBride, a daughter, Paislee AnnMarie Dawn McBride. Siblings: Adalyn McBride, Aiden McBride. Grandparents: Debra Paul, Daniel Paul and Melissa Collings.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.