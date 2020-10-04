St. Mary’s Medical Center
SEPT. 24
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Brown, a son, Miles James Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Melissa Swimm.
SEPT. 25
Cortney Elizabeth Alberts and Joshua David Tibbetts, a daughter, Shepherd Graham Tibbetts.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Edward Smith III, a daughter, Gracelynn Hope Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Jennifer Lynn Rakes.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
AUG. 16
Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Warren Martin, a son, Asher Lucas Martin. Mrs. Martin is the former Elizabeth Nicole Martin.
AUG. 17
Felesha Marie Dickess and Drew Marshall Blake, a son, Kruz Leager Blake.
Mr. and Mrs. Corey Shane Christian, a daughter, Quinlan Charlette Christian. Mrs. Christian is the former Amanda Dawn McKinney.
Casey Grace McDermitt and Christopher Lee Divers, a daughter, Madilyn Rayne Divers.
Dakota Abraham Fisher and Kaytlin Dawn Lester, a daughter, Carley Renae Fisher.
Patience Renee Marie Donaldson and Isaac Keshawn Humphries, a daughter, Vada Syndel Humphries.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Tyler Kirk, a son, Hayes Ian Kirk. Mrs. Kirk is the former Savanna Danielle Spaulding.
Mr. and Mrs. George Talmage Morrison Jordan, a daughter, Ainsley Harlow Morrison. Mrs. Jordan is the former Ashley Quinn Morrison.
Leanna Jo Napier and Giren Eugene Salyers, a daughter, Layla Jane Salyers.
AUG. 18
Keri Ann Fout and Rickey Lee Bailey, a son, Davin Lee Bailey.
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Justin Ball, a son, Sullivan Warner Ball. Mrs. Ball is the former Ashley Nicole Adkins.
Antonia Elizabeth Cottle, a son, Austyn Jennings Fielder.
Mr. and Mrs. Phelix Alan Hale, a son, Owen Konor Hale. Mrs. Hale is the former Brittany Nicole Maynard.
Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Greggory Hylton, a son, Jacob Jordan Thomas Hylton. Mrs. Hylton is the former Katherine Denise Burd.
Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Cole Lewingdon, a daughter, Alvia Lynn Lewingdon. Mrs. Lewingdon is the former Felecia Ann Clark.
Tannah Michele Pyles and Zachary Adam Norman, a daughter, Rose-Lynn Rachelle Norman.
Sierra Cheyenne Frisby and Justin Todd White, a son, Ryker Todd White.
AUG. 19
Mr. and Mrs. James Nelson Hager, a daughter, Mia Renee Hager. Mrs. Hager is the former Brittany Violet Scraggs.
Mr. and Mrs. Austin Cole Shull, a son, Brigham Grey Shull. Mrs. Shull is the former Lindsey Morgan West.
James Roger Workman and Kerleigh Ann Wolford, a son, Eli Roger Workman.
AUG. 20
Shantaya Marie Cremeans and Jeremy Allen Curry, a daughter, Sterling Christyn-Rain Curry.
Mr. and Mrs. Pryce Middleton Haynes III, a daughter, Kellar Vivian Haynes. Mrs. Haynes is the former Summer Ann Hinchman.
Erica June Clark, a son, Kycen Christopher Clark-Littlejohn.
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Darrell Walker, a son, Thomas Theo Walker. Mrs. Walker is the former April Nicole Biser.
AUG. 21
Devin Skyler Toomey and Nathan Ray Ferguson, a son, Nolan Ezra Ray Ferguson.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Twain Hamilton Jr., a daughter, Adelyn Kay Hamilton. Mrs. Hamilton is the former Cassandra Brachelle Christian.
Alexander Michael Lovisa and Sarah Beth Childers, a son, Beau Alexander Lovisa.
AUG. 22
Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Michael Holderby, a son, Judah Michael Holderby. Mrs. Holderby is the former Katie Jo Holderby.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lee Ours II, a son, Parker Lee Ours. Mrs. Ours is the former Taylor Kathleen Bledsoe.
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Randall Rice, twins, a son, Judson Randall, and a daughter, Rinley Parker Rice. Mrs. Rice is the former Rachael N. Stafford.
Ann Marie Smith, a son, Roman Jayce Smith.
AUG. 23
Johnathan Lee Charters and Megan Danielle McComas, a son, Elijah David Charters.
Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Stephen Napier, a daughter, Darcy Grace Napier. Mrs. Napier is the former Laura Elizabeth Smiley.
Mr. and Mrs. Evan Lewis Nelson, a daughter, Piper Renee Nelson. Mrs. Nelson is the former Kyla Renee Asbury.
SEPT. 8
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Corey Hall, twins, a daughter, Ava Lillian Cwen Hall, and a son, Archer Logan Hall. Mrs. Hall is the former Courtney Danielle Booth.
Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Quinn Wallace, a daughter, Harper Quinn Wallace. Mrs. Wallace is the former Allison Kay Mills.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Davis, a son, Collin Anthony Miles Davis. Mrs. Davis is the former Shelby Lynn Helmondollar.
SEPT. 9
Mr. and Mrs. Devin Jeffery Balentine, a daughter, Ariya Jane Balentine. Mrs. Balentine is the former Brittany Nicole Sabo.
SEPT. 11
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Howard Johnson, a daughter, Athalia Dawn Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is the former Hannah Elizabeth Scheneberg.
SEPT. 12
Allie Marie Ward and Joshua Adam Sammons, a daughter, Shyanna Chevelle Sammons.
Mr. and Mrs. DeMarcus Anthony Perry, a son, DeMarcus Anthony Perry Jr. Mrs. Perry is the former Alexis Chantelle Jackson.
Mr. and Mrs. Devan Michael Hall, a daughter, Brynlee Ann Hall.
Beth Ann Smith and Nathaniel Billy Jordan, a daughter, Emily Dawn Jordan.
Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shaun Fulks, a daughter, Stellah Elaine Fulks. Mrs. Fulks is the former Brianna Elaine Pinkerman.
SEPT. 13
Mr. and Mrs. Collin Singh Lamba, a son, Beckham Singh Lamba.
Madison Sunshine Birch, a son, Teigen Ryder Adkins.
SEPT. 14
Mr. and Mrs. Charles David Fillinger III, a son, Landon Scott Fillinger. Mrs. Fillinger is the former Tiffany Ann Vance.
Kassey Dawn Eubanks and Ryan Daniel Baldwin, a son, Logan Daniel Baldwin.
SEPT. 15
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Thomas Evans, a daughter, Saylor Quinn Evans. Mrs. Evans is the former Kayla Nicole Lucas.
SEPT. 17
Mr. and Mrs. Randall Lee Saunders, a daughter, Raegan Ashley Saunders. Mrs. Saunders is the former Ashley Claire Morris.
Mr. and Mrs. John McArthur Horn, a son, Judah McArthur Horn. Mrs. Horn is the former Rachel Lee Polen.
Mr. and Mrs. James Russell Adkins, a daughter, Paisley Louise Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Hannah Cheyenne Nicole Johnson.
Mr. and Mrs. Trevan James Hannahs, a son, Luka James Hannahs. Mrs. Hannahs is the former Alyssa Rae Salyers.
SEPT. 18
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Edward Morrow, a daughter, Caralynn Aubri Morrow. Mrs. Morrow is the former Stephanie Jasmine Marie Morrow.
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Ralph Copley, a son, Harrison Crew Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Courtney Dahle Maynard.
William Evan Richards and Whitney Lynn Williamson, a son, Liam Easton Richards.
Darian Haley French and Collin Daniel Webb, a daughter, Saige Abbigail Dawn Webb.
Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Patrick Adkins, a daughter, Kynley Dawn Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Danielle Renee Vickers.
Kalla Kelly Facemyer and John Elijah McCoy, a son, Owen Elijah McCoy.
SEPT. 22
Kyra Sky Massey Nibert and Alexander Joel Foster, a daughter, Penelope Rose Foster.
SEPT. 23
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Buck Frieszell, a son, Tobias Buck Frieszell. Mrs. Frieszell is the former Rebecca Rose Belcher.
Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Sean Tyson, a son, Jaxx Jason Allen Tyson. Mrs. Tyson is the former Brittany Ellen Stollar.
Leanna Kay Lister, a son, Greyson Cole Lister.
Mr. and Mrs. Kamlesh Vishnubhai Patel, a daughter, Nyra Kamlesh Patel. Mrs. Patel is the former Dhara Hasmukhbhai Patel.
Candice Paige Richards and Thomas Franklin McComas Jr., a daughter, Nyoka Paige McComas.
SEPT. 24
Mr. and Mrs. James Clyde Napier II, a son, Caleb James Napier. Mrs. Napier is the former Starlena Rusella Williams.
Mr. and Mrs. Chad Andrew Simmons, a son, Wade Elliott Simmons. Mrs. Simmons is the former Sarah JoAnn McComas.