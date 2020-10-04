Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Mary’s Medical Center

SEPT. 24

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Brown, a son, Miles James Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Melissa Swimm.

SEPT. 25

Cortney Elizabeth Alberts and Joshua David Tibbetts, a daughter, Shepherd Graham Tibbetts.

Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Edward Smith III, a daughter, Gracelynn Hope Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Jennifer Lynn Rakes.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

AUG. 16

Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Warren Martin, a son, Asher Lucas Martin. Mrs. Martin is the former Elizabeth Nicole Martin.

AUG. 17

Felesha Marie Dickess and Drew Marshall Blake, a son, Kruz Leager Blake.

Mr. and Mrs. Corey Shane Christian, a daughter, Quinlan Charlette Christian. Mrs. Christian is the former Amanda Dawn McKinney.

Casey Grace McDermitt and Christopher Lee Divers, a daughter, Madilyn Rayne Divers.

Dakota Abraham Fisher and Kaytlin Dawn Lester, a daughter, Carley Renae Fisher.

Patience Renee Marie Donaldson and Isaac Keshawn Humphries, a daughter, Vada Syndel Humphries.

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Tyler Kirk, a son, Hayes Ian Kirk. Mrs. Kirk is the former Savanna Danielle Spaulding.

Mr. and Mrs. George Talmage Morrison Jordan, a daughter, Ainsley Harlow Morrison. Mrs. Jordan is the former Ashley Quinn Morrison.

Leanna Jo Napier and Giren Eugene Salyers, a daughter, Layla Jane Salyers.

AUG. 18

Keri Ann Fout and Rickey Lee Bailey, a son, Davin Lee Bailey.

Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Justin Ball, a son, Sullivan Warner Ball. Mrs. Ball is the former Ashley Nicole Adkins.

Antonia Elizabeth Cottle, a son, Austyn Jennings Fielder.

Mr. and Mrs. Phelix Alan Hale, a son, Owen Konor Hale. Mrs. Hale is the former Brittany Nicole Maynard.

Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Greggory Hylton, a son, Jacob Jordan Thomas Hylton. Mrs. Hylton is the former Katherine Denise Burd.

Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Cole Lewingdon, a daughter, Alvia Lynn Lewingdon. Mrs. Lewingdon is the former Felecia Ann Clark.

Tannah Michele Pyles and Zachary Adam Norman, a daughter, Rose-Lynn Rachelle Norman.

Sierra Cheyenne Frisby and Justin Todd White, a son, Ryker Todd White.

AUG. 19

Mr. and Mrs. James Nelson Hager, a daughter, Mia Renee Hager. Mrs. Hager is the former Brittany Violet Scraggs.

Mr. and Mrs. Austin Cole Shull, a son, Brigham Grey Shull. Mrs. Shull is the former Lindsey Morgan West.

James Roger Workman and Kerleigh Ann Wolford, a son, Eli Roger Workman.

AUG. 20

Shantaya Marie Cremeans and Jeremy Allen Curry, a daughter, Sterling Christyn-Rain Curry.

Mr. and Mrs. Pryce Middleton Haynes III, a daughter, Kellar Vivian Haynes. Mrs. Haynes is the former Summer Ann Hinchman.

Erica June Clark, a son, Kycen Christopher Clark-Littlejohn.

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Darrell Walker, a son, Thomas Theo Walker. Mrs. Walker is the former April Nicole Biser.

AUG. 21

Devin Skyler Toomey and Nathan Ray Ferguson, a son, Nolan Ezra Ray Ferguson.

Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Twain Hamilton Jr., a daughter, Adelyn Kay Hamilton. Mrs. Hamilton is the former Cassandra Brachelle Christian.

Alexander Michael Lovisa and Sarah Beth Childers, a son, Beau Alexander Lovisa.

AUG. 22

Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Michael Holderby, a son, Judah Michael Holderby. Mrs. Holderby is the former Katie Jo Holderby.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lee Ours II, a son, Parker Lee Ours. Mrs. Ours is the former Taylor Kathleen Bledsoe.

Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Randall Rice, twins, a son, Judson Randall, and a daughter, Rinley Parker Rice. Mrs. Rice is the former Rachael N. Stafford.

Ann Marie Smith, a son, Roman Jayce Smith.

AUG. 23

Johnathan Lee Charters and Megan Danielle McComas, a son, Elijah David Charters.

Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Stephen Napier, a daughter, Darcy Grace Napier. Mrs. Napier is the former Laura Elizabeth Smiley.

Mr. and Mrs. Evan Lewis Nelson, a daughter, Piper Renee Nelson. Mrs. Nelson is the former Kyla Renee Asbury.

SEPT. 8

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Corey Hall, twins, a daughter, Ava Lillian Cwen Hall, and a son, Archer Logan Hall. Mrs. Hall is the former Courtney Danielle Booth.

Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Quinn Wallace, a daughter, Harper Quinn Wallace. Mrs. Wallace is the former Allison Kay Mills.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Davis, a son, Collin Anthony Miles Davis. Mrs. Davis is the former Shelby Lynn Helmondollar.

SEPT. 9

Mr. and Mrs. Devin Jeffery Balentine, a daughter, Ariya Jane Balentine. Mrs. Balentine is the former Brittany Nicole Sabo.

SEPT. 11

Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Howard Johnson, a daughter, Athalia Dawn Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is the former Hannah Elizabeth Scheneberg.

SEPT. 12

Allie Marie Ward and Joshua Adam Sammons, a daughter, Shyanna Chevelle Sammons.

Mr. and Mrs. DeMarcus Anthony Perry, a son, DeMarcus Anthony Perry Jr. Mrs. Perry is the former Alexis Chantelle Jackson.

Mr. and Mrs. Devan Michael Hall, a daughter, Brynlee Ann Hall.

Beth Ann Smith and Nathaniel Billy Jordan, a daughter, Emily Dawn Jordan.

Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shaun Fulks, a daughter, Stellah Elaine Fulks. Mrs. Fulks is the former Brianna Elaine Pinkerman.

SEPT. 13

Mr. and Mrs. Collin Singh Lamba, a son, Beckham Singh Lamba.

Madison Sunshine Birch, a son, Teigen Ryder Adkins.

SEPT. 14

Mr. and Mrs. Charles David Fillinger III, a son, Landon Scott Fillinger. Mrs. Fillinger is the former Tiffany Ann Vance.

Kassey Dawn Eubanks and Ryan Daniel Baldwin, a son, Logan Daniel Baldwin.

SEPT. 15

Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Thomas Evans, a daughter, Saylor Quinn Evans. Mrs. Evans is the former Kayla Nicole Lucas.

SEPT. 17

Mr. and Mrs. Randall Lee Saunders, a daughter, Raegan Ashley Saunders. Mrs. Saunders is the former Ashley Claire Morris.

Mr. and Mrs. John McArthur Horn, a son, Judah McArthur Horn. Mrs. Horn is the former Rachel Lee Polen.

Mr. and Mrs. James Russell Adkins, a daughter, Paisley Louise Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Hannah Cheyenne Nicole Johnson.

Mr. and Mrs. Trevan James Hannahs, a son, Luka James Hannahs. Mrs. Hannahs is the former Alyssa Rae Salyers.

SEPT. 18

Mr. and Mrs. Brian Edward Morrow, a daughter, Caralynn Aubri Morrow. Mrs. Morrow is the former Stephanie Jasmine Marie Morrow.

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Ralph Copley, a son, Harrison Crew Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Courtney Dahle Maynard.

William Evan Richards and Whitney Lynn Williamson, a son, Liam Easton Richards.

Darian Haley French and Collin Daniel Webb, a daughter, Saige Abbigail Dawn Webb.

Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Patrick Adkins, a daughter, Kynley Dawn Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Danielle Renee Vickers.

Kalla Kelly Facemyer and John Elijah McCoy, a son, Owen Elijah McCoy.

SEPT. 22

Kyra Sky Massey Nibert and Alexander Joel Foster, a daughter, Penelope Rose Foster.

SEPT. 23

Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Buck Frieszell, a son, Tobias Buck Frieszell. Mrs. Frieszell is the former Rebecca Rose Belcher.

Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Sean Tyson, a son, Jaxx Jason Allen Tyson. Mrs. Tyson is the former Brittany Ellen Stollar.

Leanna Kay Lister, a son, Greyson Cole Lister.

Mr. and Mrs. Kamlesh Vishnubhai Patel, a daughter, Nyra Kamlesh Patel. Mrs. Patel is the former Dhara Hasmukhbhai Patel.

Candice Paige Richards and Thomas Franklin McComas Jr., a daughter, Nyoka Paige McComas.

SEPT. 24

Mr. and Mrs. James Clyde Napier II, a son, Caleb James Napier. Mrs. Napier is the former Starlena Rusella Williams.

Mr. and Mrs. Chad Andrew Simmons, a son, Wade Elliott Simmons. Mrs. Simmons is the former Sarah JoAnn McComas.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.